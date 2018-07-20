In order to cut down on rumours being spread through forwarding messages, social messaging app WhatsApp said that it will test a new feature which will limit the number of forwarding messages to 5.

In a new feature, instant messaging will be launching a new feature for Indian users where it will limit the number of forwarding messages to just 5. The move by one of the most popular messaging app can be related to the recent cases of mob-lynching when people turned violent and believed on rumours being spread through forwarding messages, which resulted in lives of many people.

Speaking on the new feature which the WhatsApp is planning, WhatsApp said that they had launched a new feature few years before allowing users to forward messages to multiple chats at once, however, the messaging app has now said that it will limit the message forwarding to just 5 chats and also remove the quick forward option.

Further talking about maintaining the privacy of messages and on safety and security of the people, WhatsApp in its Blogspot said that it will continue to research and evaluate features old and new as they are committed to maintain WhatsApp a private messaging app.

