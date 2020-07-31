WhatsApp messenger or simply WhatsApp is soon going to introduce a new feature that will enable users to mute group notifications forever. As per the reports, this featre is currently under development and shall roll out soon.

Facebook-owned WhatsApp messenger is soon going to add a feature that lets users mute WhatsApp group chats forever. WhatsApp already allows users to mute the group chats, but that is only for 8 hours, a week or a year. Once that duration is completed, users start receiving the group alerts again.

This feature that lets users silence the unnecessary, unwanted notifications is currently in its development phase and shall be introduced to users soon. As per reports, the current given choice under ‘mute notifications for’ option that reads “1 year” will be replaced by “always”. Reports say that the other two options that mute notifications for 8 hours and 1 week will stay the same.

At times WhatsApp users are added to groups which they voluntarily do not want to remain apart of. But for the sake of not being rude, they have to stay in the group. It might be a family group where people keep sending “Good morning” quotes and wallpapers or a social group that keeps sending notifications about upcoming celebrations in the city.

Until now, WhatsApp Messenger only allowed to mute individual contact’s chat or a group chat for a limited period of time. Once that period was over, the user had to ideally remember to mute the chat again. Users found it really annoying as some are a part of many such groups.

