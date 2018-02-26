Samsung Galaxy S9 and Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus have been finally launched by the South Korean mobile giants on Sunday ahead of the much awaited Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona. Ahead of the smartphone's biggest extravaganza on planet Earth starting today, the Samsung Galaxy S9 was unveiled a day prior to the event at Unpacked 2018. With the Galaxy S9 and S9+, Samsung has rightly reimagined the smartphone camera. According to the Samsung president DJ Koh, the Samsung Galaxy S9 is a smartphone that is designed to help users connect to others and express themselves in a way that is unique and personal to them.

With the smartphone's biggest extravaganza on planet Earth starting today in Barcelona, the Samsung Galaxy S9 was unveiled a day prior to the event at Unpacked 2018. Putting an end to all the leaks and rumours surrounding the Samsung's flagship smartphone, the new Samsung Galaxy S9 resembles its predecessor Samsung Galaxy S8 which turned out to be the Korean brand's topmost release last of 2017. Samsung's approval of getting iPhone X similar features like Animated emojis with Augmented reality made the smartphone launch much more lively.

After facing stiff competition through arch-rivals Apple, the Samsung S9 is likely to revamp your camera experience with features like dual aperture and slow-motion video options. With stunning camera features, dual-stereo speakers and Dolby Atmos surround sound, the new Samsung S9 is a direct competitor to Apple’s iPhone X and Google’s Pixel 2. The successor of Samsung Galaxy S8 is boosted with a Snapdragon 845 / Exynos 9810 processors with 4GB RAM and 5.8-inch QHD Super AMOLED screen. The Samsung S9 comes with 12-megapixel sensors with an optical image stabilizer to make user focus in a blink of an eye, the S9 is packed with 4GB Ram and the much powerful version Galaxy S9+ is a 6GB RAM variant.

With an internal storage of 64GB which is expandable, the flagship smartphone has 3,000 mAh battery and is IP68 water resistant. Before the official launching, Samsung recently released the S9 teaser titled The Camera Re imagined which focused on the camera features of the heavyweight smartphone. Last week, they released their latest teaser titled: Drop Tested with one motive — to embrace the brand’s obsessions over little things so that users can do the big things. “With the Galaxy S9 and S9+, we have reimagined the smartphone camera. Not only do the Galaxy S9 and S9+ enable consumers to shoot great photos and videos anywhere, it’s a smartphone that is designed to help them connect to others and express themselves in a way that is unique and personal to them,” DJ Koh, the president and Head of IT & Mobile Communications Division of Samsung Electronics was quoted as saying.

