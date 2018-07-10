Xiaomi is all set to begin its fourth Mi anniversary celebrations from today, July 10 and will continue till July 12 The Chinese smartphone maker has come up with interactive offers and deals on different products during the three-day sale. Xiaomi is also providing some amazing discounts on travel backpack, headphones, and Mi Band 2.

As the Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi completes its four years in the Indian market, the tech giant has begun its fourth Mi anniversary celebrations from today, July 10 at 10am. The three-day celebrations will continue till July 12 and the Chinese OEM is coming up with a number of offers and one can go through these on the official website of Xiaomi, i.e. Mi.com. Among all the attractive offers, the one that has been attracting most of the buyers is Rs 4 Flash sales. In the category, electronic products including Redmi Y1, Mi LED Smart TV 4 SS, Mi Body Composition, Redmi Note 5 Pro, Mi band 2 and Redmi Y2 are going to be available at only Rs 4 during the three-day say.

In the other category listed dubbed as Blink and Miss Deals by the Xiaomi, some of the products are available with some interesting offer and will start at 6pm from today. In Mi Anniversary specials, the Mi Max 2 will be available at Rs 27,999 with a discount of Rs 2,000. After a price cut of Rs 1,000, the Mi Max 2 that was originally priced at Rs 15,999 is going to be available at Rs 14,999 during the sale.

Xiaomi is also providing some amazing discounts on travel backpack, headphones, and Mi Band 2. Xiaomi has also partnered with SBI, PayTM and MobiKwik and will provide an instant cashback on purchase of any products after making a payment using any of the apps.

The buyers can also grab coupons of RS 50, Rs 100, Rs 200 and Rs 500 to buy anything that will cost less than RS 600. The coupons will be available every day at 10am from July 11. Besides this, the company has also come up with some special giveaways for Platinum and Diamond Class members. The company is also giving the buyers an opportunity to purchase their favourite Mi products and pay over a period of time that is too without any need of a credit card.

