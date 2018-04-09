Xiaomi, the Chinese smartphone brand which has been reporting great year-on-year growth in India has announced it's first Printed Circuit Board Assembly unit along with three new smartphone plants to further strengthen its market share in the country. This along with it's recently announced power bank plant in Noida adds to a total of six smartphone manufacturing plants in India to date.

“Xiaomi’s high-quality, well-designed products at honest prices have been instrumental in disrupting the Indian smartphone industry. In 2015 we extended our long-term commitment to the Indian market by joining the ‘Make in India’ programme. Today we are deepening this commitment with three more smartphone factories and our first SMT plant dedicated towards local manufacturing of PCBA units. Xiaomi is one of the pioneers in the country to start local assembly of PCBAs, and I believe we will continue to play a key role in transforming India into a global manufacturing hub.” said Manu Jain, Vice President, Xiaomi Global and Managing Director, Xiaomi India.

These key announcements were made at first-ever Supplier Investment Summit in India today where the company is hosting over 50 global smartphone component suppliers to educate them about the Indian manufacturing ecosystem, with the aim of helping them to set up local manufacturing units in India. Xiaomi hopes that If all the suppliers could set base in India, then besides adding investments of over 15,000 crore rupees it would also create as many as 50,000 job opportunities in India.

It was in the year 2015 when Xiaomi built it’s first smartphone plant in partnership with Foxconn to support PM Modi’s ‘Make in India’ initiative. The second plant was added in the year 2017 and it’s power bank plant in November 2017. Xiaomi also claims to make 98% of it’s smartphones in India.

The three new smartphone plants, built in partnership with Foxconn, are located across campuses in Sri City, Andhra Pradesh and a new campus in Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu with a total campus area of 180 acres. The factories with Foxconn now employ more than 10,000 people, of which more than 95% are females. Additionally, all of the assembly work is done by women. The new factories will result in an increased production capacity of two smartphones/second during operational hours.

As per Q4 IDC Quarterly Smartphone Tracker 2017- Xiaomi enjoys 26.8% overall market share. With 57% market share in Xiaomi is number one in the online segment and number two in the offline segment with 11.7% market share.

