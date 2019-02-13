Xiaomi will launch a new product today, February 13, Wednesday. Possibilities are high for a home security or a surveillance camera. The company released a teaser on Twitter with a cryptic message with a tag line, 'never take your eyes off' which has suggested that it might be a Mi home security camera.

Xiaomi is all set to unveil the new product in the market today, February 13, Wednesday. While there is no official announcement about the product, there is a possibility, the new product will be related to home security or a surveillance camera. This all came to the limelight after the company released a teaser on Twitter with a cryptic message with a tag line, ‘never take your eyes off’.

In India, Xiaomi already offers the Mi Home Security Camera 360 at Rs. 2,699. Chances are high, the company might expand the segment with the launch of the Mi Home Security Camera. Curently , US and China are the biggest marketplace for Xiaomi Mi Home Security Camera.

Here are the choice and features specifications of Mi Home Security Camera

In China it is sold at CNY 129 (roughly Rs. 1,400).

It carries the model number SXJ02ZM, the Mi Home Security Camera supports 1080p video recording

It features a 130-degree wide-angle lens.

The camera packs artificial intelligence (AI) powered detection engine, infrared night vision, and two-way audio communication.

Other features include secure local storage, cloud NAS storage, and normal cloud storage support.

If Mi Home Security Camera launch turns out to be true then, it will not be the first home product. Among other smart home products, in India, Xiaomi offers Mi Air Purifier 2S, Mi Home Security Camera 360, and Mi Router 3C devices.

Other than this, a speculation is rife that Xiaomi might introduce Mi Sphere Camera, which is a 360-degree action camera, in the country.

However, it seems unlikely at this point. However, there is no need to worry, soon officials will release the statement.

