Xiaomi launches Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro in India: Xiaomi on Wednesday launched two devices under its Redmi K20 Series in India. The Chinese company unveiled Redmi K20 and K20 Pro at an affordable price. The devices were first launched in China in May. These handsets boast a 3D four-curved arc body as well as an elevating selfie camera. Both the devices will reportedly be available via Flipkart.

The standard Redmi K20 smartphone with 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage variant will cost approximately Rs 20,000 (approx). The 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage variant will be available at Rs 21,000 (approx). The Redmi K20 Pro costs Rs 25,000 (approx) for the 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage.

The 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant will be available at Rs Rs 30,000 (approx).

Redmi K20 features:

– Offers a 6.39-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display

– Powered by a Snapdragon 730 SoC

– Features an in-display fingerprint sensor.

– Include a 3.5mm headphone jack

– USB-Type C with fast charging tech support

– Features a 4,000mAh battery with 27W fast charging

– Triple rear camera: 48 megapixel + 8 megapixel + 13 megapixel

– Front camera: 20 megapixel

Redmi K20 Pro features:

– Offers a 6.39-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display

– Redmi K20 Pro version packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC.

– Support for features like Game Turbo 2.0, DC Dimming

– Features an in-display fingerprint sensor.

– Packs a 20-megapixel selfie camera that supports wide-angle mode.

– Triple rear camera: 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 f/1.75 primary sensor + 8-megapixel telephoto sensor + 13-megapixel sensor with a wide-angle lens