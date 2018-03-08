Chinese tech giant Xiaomi has introduced its TV 4A series in the Indian markets. The TV 4A series with 32-inch and 43-inch models was launched on Wednesday. Both the variants feature the company's own 'PatchWall system' that has been redesigned for India and brings together over 15 different content partners across 12 Indic languages. The price for the product starts at 13,999.

Chinese tech giant Xiaomi has introduced its TV 4A series in the Indian markets. The TV 4A series with 32-inch and 43-inch models was launched on Wednesday. This was the second big launch form Xiaomi, as the company has recently introduced its 55 inch MI TV 4 in India. After the launch of the its new TV series company shared their official statement which quotes, “Both the variants feature the company’s own ‘PatchWall system’ that has been redesigned for India and brings together over 15 different content partners across 12 Indic languages, thus resulting in a rich library of video content ever integrated on a smart TV in India.”

The company also shared a tweet with qualities of the smart TV, “Presenting India’s ultimate smart TVs – #MiTV4A 32 and 43 inches. 500,000+ hours of content (80% free), PatchWall OS, 20W DTS-HD sound, 1 Remote with just 11 buttons to access everything, even your set-top box #SwitchToSmart “

Specifications:

The new Mi TV 4A 32 inches and 43 inches TV have similarities such as quad-core Amlogic T962 64-bit processor, 60Hz screen refresh rate, 1GB RAM, 8 GB internal storage, DTS Audio, 2x 10 Watt dome speakers. The price for the television sets starts at very low price 13,999. The only difference between both products is 43 inch Tv comes with a Full HD resolution, while 32 inches is HD Ready television with the resolution of 1366 x 768. Both the products run on Android-based PatchWall operating system which is same as on its flagship Mi TV 4.