Chinese smartphone giants Xiaomi have finally launched the much-awaited successor of Redmi Note 4 in the form of Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note 5 Pro on Wednesday at a special event in New Delhi. With both smartphones, Xiaomi revealed their first series of television with the Mi TV 4 for the first time in India. For the time being, the Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note 5 Pro are exclusively available on E-commerce sites Flipkart. Known for redefining the low budget smartphone section with their powerful specifications and reasonable price, the Redmi Note 5 promises to be a fruitful successor of its predecessor Redmi Note 4.

With a mega 4000mAh battery backup, the selfie-light module and 5.99-inch 18.9 display screen were the biggest attractions revealed at special Xiaomi event in New Delhi. The Redmi Note 5 can be easily differentiated from Redmi Note 5 Pro by its stunning front camera and dual rear camera setup. The front shooter fulfils every smartphone photographer’s expectations as the Redmi Note 5 Pro camera guarantees high resolution with a Face Unlock feature. The Face Unlock feature will be introduced later in March followed by an OTA update.

Here’s #MiTV4 for you

– 4.9mm Ultra-thin

– 4K HDR frameless display

– 500K+ hours of content

– PatchWall: Revolutionary TV experience.

Priced at ₹39,999, it’ll available exclusively on @Flipkart, https://t.co/nVqFSYuXIq & Mi Home

RT this and you can win yourself a #MiTV4! pic.twitter.com/umW4NbwMHM — Mi India (@XiaomiIndia) February 14, 2018

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note 5 Pro specifications, price and colours

The Redmi Note 5 comes in India with a price tag of Rs 9,999 for the 3GB/32 GB model and Rs 11, 999 for the better 4GB/64GB variant model. Revamped with a gorgeous metal body, the Redmi Note 4 successor is powered with their famous Snapdragon 625 and comes with the brand’s latest MIUI 9 which is based on Android Nougat 7.1 as its Operating System. With 20-megapixel Sony IMX376 sensor on the front, the dual sim Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 is available in Black, Lake Blue, Gold, and Rose Gold colours. The Pro version of Redmi Note 5 is priced at Rs 13, 999 for the 4GB/64 GB model and Rs 16, 999 for the better 6GB/64GB variant model. It comes selfie-friendly with a 12-megapixel rear camera.