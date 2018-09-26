Xiaomi is all set to launch its latest Mi 8 Pro and the handset will be available soon in the global markets across the world. Notably, Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro was launched in China earlier this week and in terms of specifications, it comes with a pressure-sensitive in-display fingerprint reader and a notch on top of the display.

Xiaomi is all set to launch its latest Mi 8 Pro and the handset will be available soon in the global markets across the world. The phone has a similar design to that of Mi 8 Explorer Edition and will sport a transparent back cover. According to reports, in addition to the transparent cover, it will be available in a reflective orange and red back cover design.

Xaiomi global spokesperson Donovan Sung in a tweet shared the pictures of Mi 8 Pro and said that company will launch the phone soon.

XIAOMI MI 8 PRO

Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro features a 6.21-inch Full HD+ (2,248 × 1,080 pixels) AMOLED display with 18.7:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by 2.8GHz Snapdragon 845 processor paired with Adreno 630 GPU for graphics.

As per reports in China, Mi 8 Pro is available in 6GB RAM and 8GB RAM editions priced at Rs 33,800 and Rs 38,000 respectively. Both the variants have 128 GB non-expandable storage.

Xiaomi also sports a 12MP dual rear sensors, and it’s said that it’ll be backed by Artificial Intelligence (AI) features like AI scene recognition, AI studio light effect and more.

OTHER FEATURES

Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro packs a 3,000mAh battery. On the connectivity front, it supports 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC and USB Type-C. Mi 8 Pro measures 154.9×74.8×7.6 mm and weighs 177 g.

