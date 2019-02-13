Xiaomi Mi 9 to hit the Indian market on February 9: Xiaomi Mi 9 is going to hit the market on February 20 and it will give a tough competition to the Samsung Galaxy S-10 series. It is said to be the best phone of Xiaomi in terms of performance and looks. have a look on the leaked details of the brand new phone.

Xiaomi has declared that it is going to reveal its brand new smartphone on February 20, Wednesday, 2019. The company is going to host a grand event in Beijing, China to roll out its all-new smartphone. The launch date is a deliberately selected one as Samsung will be launching its Galaxy S-10 series later on that day in San Fransisco. It is clear that Xiaomi wants to steal all the attention that the Galaxy S-10 series was going to get on that day. The Xiaomi 9 is rumoured to be the company’s best phone in terms of performance and looks.

Mi 8 was launched in May 2018, which clearly shows that Xiaomi is going to launch the Mi 9 earlier than expected. By this step, Xiaomi is going to be a tough contender at the Mobile World Congress 2019 which is going to happen later this month in Barcelona.

Xiaomi has yet not mentioned all the specifications of Mi 9, but as the leaks have revealed that the phone will run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC and will support 27W instant charging technology. It will be based on the Android Pie 9.0 and will run MIUI 10.

Talking about the other specifications, the phone will sport a 6.4 inch AMOLED screen including a waterdrop-style notch, 3,500 mAh battery and an in-display fingerprint. It will feature a 48-megapixel rear camera, a 12-megapixel secondary rear camera and a 3D ToF sensor with a 24-megapixel camera at the front.

Most probably, Xiaomi Mi 9 will be available in white, blue, black and gold colours with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage, 8 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage variant and a 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage variant.

