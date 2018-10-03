Xiaomi's Android One smartphone Mi A1 on Tuesday allegedly burst and caught fire on Tuesday while charging, say reports. The user's friend, who was sleeping near to the phone when it caught the fire, has lodged a complaint at the MIUI forum.

As per the reports, user friend was sleeping near the Xiaomi Mi A1 smartphone, when it exploded and could have harmed him. The complaint added that there were no heating issues or any other problem with Xiaomi’s Android One smartphone Mi A1 from the last eight months, but now the smartphone is all damaged.

“My friend’s MiA1 exploded while he was sleeping near it. If not for the protective cover and the distance, he could have been seriously hurt. So, my friend bought a MiA1 about 8 months ago. It was working without problems till date. No heating issues, while charging or otherwise. He had kept it for charging and went to sleep, as he usually does. Apparently, he was jolted awake at night by something, but ignored it and went back to sleep. In the morning, he found the phone in an extremely damaged condition. He has reported to customer care, and hopefully, they will compensate him.”

