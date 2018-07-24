Xiaomi has confirmed the launch date of Mi A2 as August 8 for India. The phone is priced at 249 euros, which amounts to Rs 20,000 in India for the basic model with 4 GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage. The 4GB RAM with 64 GB internal storage variant will cost Rs 22,500. The most expensive variant is priced at Rs 28,100 with 6GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage.

Xiaomi has confirmed the launch of Mi A2 Android One Phone in India. The company’s Mi India Twitter handle confirmed the date as August 8. It was confirmed soon after Xiaomi took the wraps off the phone for the global market in an event in Spain. Xiaomi launched the Mi A2 and Mi A2 Lite Android One-backed phone on Tuesday after their launch in China as Mi 6X and Redmi 6 Pro respectively.

The Mi A2 is backed by Android One so that the interface will be familiar to most users in India. Xiaomi had started the new series in India last year with the launch of Mi A1 and later published the same in the other global markets as well. Now, the new models plan to further the global reach of the line-up.

Here are the specifications of the Xiaomi’s MiA2

The Mi A2 is slated to be available in 3 colour, Blue, Black and Gold.

What is Android One?

Xiaomi Mi A2 comes with Android One backing, meaning the new phone will come with Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box and will also receive the Android P update slated to come later this year.

The most attractive feature is the unlimited photo storage that comes with the default photos app. With Android P update the Mi A2 will get Google’s Adaptive battery and the latest navigation system.

Specifications

The Mi A2 comes with 18:9 aspect ratio display. The 5.99-inch display is IPS LCD panel with FullHD+ resolution. The smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 660 chipset and will be available in two RAM variants. The processor is coupled with Adreno 512 GPU. The camera comes with a dual lens setup with one 20 megapixel sensor with 12-megapixel sensor.

