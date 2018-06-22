On World Music Day, Xiaomi announced to launch its latest music product in the Indian market, the Mi Pocket Speaker 2. The device is available at the price of Rs 1, 499 via Mi.com. It is really compact and comes in two colour options, which are Black and White. The speaker has an effective coverage of up to 10 meters.

Chinese tech giant Xiaomi on Thursday rolled out its new Bluetooth speaker in India – the Mi Pocket Speaker 2. The device is Xiamoi’s latest audio product in the Indian market and like its name, Mi Pocket Speaker 2 is really compact — 3.6-inch tall and 2.3-inch wide. Price at Rs 1,499, the Mi Speaker 2 is exclusively available at Mi.com. The device was launched on the occasion of World Music Day, June 21. The booking for the device started the same day at 12pm IST. Coming to the specifications, the advice is available in two variants, Black and White colour options.

Coming to the specifications, the device comes with Bluetooth 4.1 capabilities, and has an effective coverage of up to 10 meters. The 1200mAh battery with a capacity of 3.7V gives the device 7-hour long battery backup. While the upper body of the Mi Pocket Speaker 2 is made from an aluminium alloy, the lower part of the body has polycarbonate and ABS material.

The device also has an LED status indicator in the front and the built-in microphone allows users to make calls. Notably, the music automatically stops when the user has to receive a call. The 5W speakers are manufactured by Tymphany, a German audio engineering company specialised in making drivers for audio devices.

Xiaomi also has a wide range of other audio devices which includes several headphones and earphones. Xiaomi’s new smartphone Mi Pro 6 has been also doing the round on all over the Internet. A few days back, live images of the smartphone got leaked at the Chinese microblogging site, Weibo. The leaked images showcased that the device could have an iPhone-X like top notch.

Read More