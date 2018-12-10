Xiaomi Poco F1 price cut: Xiaomi has reduced the price of its Poco F1 by Rs 1,000. Now, customers would be able to buy the smartphone starting from Rs 19,999. This smartphone is now considered to be one of the best smartphones under the price of Rs. 20, 000.

Xiaomi Poco F1 price cut: One of the most popular among mobile phone company, Xiaomi has reduced the price of its Poco F1 by Rs 1,000. Now, customers would be able to buy the smartphone starting from Rs 19,999. Earlier this smartphone was priced at Rs 20, 999. Considered to be one of the best smartphones in terms of operating system and its performance, Xiaomi Poco has Android v8.1 (Oreo) operating system and Octa-core (2.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 385 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 385) processor.

The smartphone’s dual-LED flash camera with 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel depth sensor gives a fine experience in clicking photographs. Xiaomi Poco F1 is known to be the Master of Speed because of its uninterrupted gaming service it offers. With an oustanding 6 GB RAM, users can play as much as they like as the smartphone doesn’t get heated easily like other smartphones and gives a glitch-free performance.

POCO Fans, the celebrations are on! We're marking the 700K user milestone with the permanent price of ₹1000 off across all variants of #POCOF1! Get the true #MasterOfSpeed exclusively on https://t.co/DREiXV90LG, @Flipkart and at Mi Home stores. pic.twitter.com/hTEeqO1OzO — POCO India (@IndiaPOCO) December 9, 2018

Direct link to check new price and buy Xiaomi Poco F1: https://www.flipkart.com/poco-f1-xiaomi-steel-blue-64-gb/p/itmf8fyhgyg3aggg?pid=MOBF85V7ZJGSTXGN&affid=HotDeals20&affExtParam2=kp-deals-desktop-search-21&affExtParam1=192216833

Here are the 5 best reasons to buy Xiaomi Poco F1:

The smartphone has Gorilla Glass 3 protection

It has Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, paired with 6GB and 8GB RAM option

IR light with a pre-installed Face Unlock feature

Charges quickly as it has 4,000mAh battery that supports 18W charging and Quick Charge 3.

Its dual rear camera with a 12-megapixel Sony IMX363 primary sensor with a 1.4-micron pixel size and dual-pixel autofocus and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor gives a wonderful clicking experience

Read More