With an aim to provide consumers with phones that satisfy their needs and not put a hole in their pockets, Xiaomi kicked-off its Poco F1 India event that focuses on bringing Xiaomi’s all new affordable flagship phones to the country. Company’s all-new Poco F1 smartphone is all about performance and performance if we go by what is being teased on different social media platforms. The phone is powered by a Snapdragon 845 chipset with Adrena 630 GPU. With Poco F1 the company has also taken care of excessive heat problems by resorting to LiquidCool technology.

Apart from all the features, it has been loaded with, the phone promises a long battery life. Going by what the company has to say, the 4,000mAh battery will easily handle all the work for 24 hours with a single charge. Since the phone is 4G+ enabled, the company says users will get a better experience with faster data speeds.

Xiaomi launched the Poco F1 with loads of features but something that differentiates it from other smartphones is its heat-coated polycarbonate body. As per the company, they will soon be launching another edition with Kevlar back panel.

Poco F1 gets a huge display of 6.18 inches and gets a full HD+ display with 500nits brightness. The phone that also gets face unlock feature, dons infrared lights making it easier for the user to unlock their phone even in darkness.

UPDATING…

