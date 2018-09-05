Xiaomi's Poco F1 is all set to go on sale again in India today. The sale is scheduled to begin at 12 pm and the flagship smartphone is available via Mi.com and Flipkart. Earlier, only three of the variants were available on the sale, however, this time the Poco F1 Armoured Edition with kevlar back will also be available in the sale.

Gear up guys, because there is another chance that you can buy Poco F1, a smartphone launched by Xiamoi’s new sub-brand Poco. It has not been long since the smartphone first launched in India. Till now, the smartphone has garnered good reviews from critics and users. Earlier on August 29, it was the first time when smartphone made its debut in the flash sale and in just a few minutes, over 1 lakh units of the smartphones were sold. Since then, the interested buyers were waiting for the next annoucement regarding the sale and it is here. Finally, the phone is once again all set to hit the flash sale today at 12 pm only via Mi.com and Flipkart.

Also, if you are looking forward to becoming a proud owner of one, then all you need to have is an unbeatable Internet speed and steady fingers as it is going to be a flash sale, which means it won’t last for very long. Notably, there is something new about the sale too. Earlier, only three of the variants were available on the sale, however, this time the Poco F1 Armoured Edition with kevlar back will also be available in the sale.

ALSO READ: Xiaomi Poco F1 all set to go on sale in India today at 12pm

Coming to the price tags, the 6GB RAM variant is available with a price tag of Rs 20,999 and has a 64GB internal storage. The 6GBRAM+128GB inbuilt storage option variable is priced at Rs 23,999 while the 8GB RAM and 256GB inbuilt storage option are priced at Rs 28,999. Also, Poco F1’s armoured edition is available at Rs 29,999 with 8GB of RAM and 256BG internal storage. Besides this, the Poco F1 is available in three colour variants including, Graphite Black, Rosso Red, and Steel Blue.

The features of the smartphone include, of course, the flagship Snapdragon 845 SoC in a mid-range price. The smartphone sports a 6.1-inch full HD+ display with 18.7:9 aspect ration. There is a dual camera set up in the back with 12MP and 5MP cameras while the selfie set up in the front has 20-megapixel. Under the hood, the phone sports a mammoth 4,000mAh battery that supports Quick Charge 3.0 fast-charging standard.

Read More