Xiaomi's Poco F1 is all set to go on sale in India today. The sale is scheduled to begin at 12 pm and the flagship smartphone is available via Mi.com and Flipkart. The company has provided some amazing deals for the Reliance Jio subscribers and customers who will be making the payment through HDFC Bank Credit/Debit cards.

Xiaomi’s Poco F1 is all set to go on sale in India today. The sale is scheduled to begin at 12 pm and the flagship smartphone is available via Mi.com and Flipkart. The handset which is available in three variants was launched earlier in August under Xiaomi’s new sub-brand Poco. Originally the smartphone is available at Rs 20,999, Rs 23,999 and Rs 29,999 for the storage options — 6GB RAM+64GB memory, 6GB RAM+128GB memory, and 8GB RAM+256GB memory respectively.

Meanwhile, the company has recently announced the deals and offers for the buyers with the launch of the phone. The company has provided some amazing deals for the Reliance Jio subscribers and customers who will be making the payment through HDFC Bank Credit/Debit cards.

Coming to the customers making payments through HDFC Bank Credit/Debit card will receive a Rs 1000 cashback with the purchase of Poco F1. On the other hand, the Jio subscribers will receive instant services of Rs 8,000. This is not all for Jio users as the subscribers will also receive a 6TB of free 4G data with the purchase of the phone. Also, the users should note it down that either they will get a Jio cashback worth Rs 2,400 or will receive cashback on flight and hotel bookings via MakeMyTrip.

Those who are purchasing the smartphone with No Cost EMI options will also be subjected to cashbacks with the phone. Coming to those, who will purchase Poco F1 via Mi.com will get a free subscription to Hungama Music for three months. Based on MIUI 9.6 over and above Android Oreo 8.1, POCO F1 comes with a 6.1-inch Full HD+ resolution display. Under the hood, the smartphone is supported by a 4000mAh battery.

The phone comes up with a dual camera setup that is placed vertically. The phone has 6GB/8GB RAM options, while the internal storage is available in 64GB/128GB/256GB options.

