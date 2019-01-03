Xiaomi Redmi 2 Pro is expected to be launched on January 10 at an event in China. The new Redmi phone will launch at 2:00 pm China time. You will be amazed to know that Redmi Pro 2 will have a 48-megapixel camera that can allow you to take excellent and sharp photos. Xiaomi continues to be the leader in budget smartphones segment in India.

Xiaomi Redmi 2 Pro is expected to be launched on January 10 at an event in China. The new Redmi phone will launch at 2:00 pm China time, reports said. You will be amazed to know that Redmi Pro 2 will have a 48-megapixel camera that can allow you to take excellent and sharp photos. The Chinese company has teased the launch of its latest smartphone on its Weibo account, which is a Chinese microblogging website. The fans can’t wait to get their hands on this smartphone.

It will be the first Redmi phone from the company to support such high camera configurations. Now let’s talk about the other expected features and specifications of this phone. The posters suggest that the phone will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor. This will be a mid-range phone as it could cost between Rs 20,000 and Rs 25,000. Other specifications of the Xiaomi Redmi Pro 2 are still known.

So, we will have to wait until the January 10 launch event. Xiamoi has gained sizable market share in India with its budget-friendly phone despite high-end specifications. Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi has a 27.3 per cent market share at the end of the third quarter of 2018, followed by Samsung with a 22.6 per cent market share. Xiaomi continues to be the leader in budget smartphones segment in Indian market.

Read More