To meet the overwhelming love of Xiaomi's fanatics, the Chinese brand are bringing the perhaps the largest quantity ever. On Tuesday, over 4 lakh Redmi5 will go on sale at 12 PM on e-commerce site Amazon. Along with Amazon, the pocket-friendly smartphone of Xiaomi will go on sale at Xiaomi's Mi Home stores and Mi.com.

While the Redmi 5 will be up for grab on Amazon and Mi com, Xiaomi’s Mi TV4 and Mi TV4A will go sale on Flipkart along with Xiaomi’s Mi Home stores and Mi.com. With 4 million products up for sale, it is still expected that the Redmi5 will go out of stock within seconds. The launch of Xiaomi Redmi 5 was confirmed by the Chinese brand on March 13 and just like their previous smartphone launches, Xiaomi live streamed the launch of their much-awaited smartphone on Mi’s official website.

“We are bringing you a quantity that India has never seen before. Over 4 lakh #Redmi5 will go on sale today at 12 noon only on http://mi.com/in and @amazonIN. All set to get your hands on #CompactPowerhouse,” Redmi India tweeted today. With 5.7 HD+ display and Snapdragon 450 octa-core processor, Redmi 5 comes with 12MP rear camera with 1.25 µm pixels. The pocket-friendly smartphone embedded with LED Selfie-light and has a 3300 mAh full-day battery life. The Redmi5 are available in Black, Gold, Rose Gold & Lake Blue. The made in India smartphone which is also named as the Compact Powerhouse which comes with an ultra-slim case along with cashback offer of Rs 2,000 on a Reliance Jio connection.

