Chinese smartphone giants Xiaomi are all set to unveil their low-budget smartphone — Xiaomi Redmi 5 on Wednesday at 3 PM. The launch of Xiaomi Redmi 5 was confirmed by the brand on March 13 and just like their previous smartphone launches, Xiaomi will be live streaming the unveiling of their much-awaited smartphone on their official website. There are also speculations about the same LIVE being streamed on YouTube and Xiaomi’s official Facebook page as well. The powerful smartphone that comes at an affordable price has been promoted extensively by Xiaomi on social media platforms Facebook and Twitter.

While the sale of Redmi 5 is expected to be an Amazon India exclusive along with brand’s official website, the smartphone has been termed as ‘Compact Powerhouse’ on various promoting platforms. The powerful yet low budget smartphone that comes at an affordable price has been promoted extensively by Xiaomi on social media platforms Facebook and Twitter. Earlier, Xiaomi during their previous sales of Redmi Note 5 (not Redmi 5), the brand announced that they will not fancy Cash on Delivery (COD) payment mode in order to prevent unauthorised reselling.

Here’s everything you need to know about Xiaomi’s Compact Powerhouse :

The launch of Redmi 5 will be an online event which is scheduled at 3 PM today. Interested buyers and smartphone fanatics can access the LIVE streaming on Xiaomi’s official website along with brand’s official handles on Youtube and Facebook. The Chinese version of Redmi 5 (3GB RAM/ 32GB storage) is priced at CNY 899 which is about Rs. 9,250 in India and much more powerful version of Redmi 5 (4GB RAM/ 64GB storage) is priced at CNY 1,099 which is about Rs. 11,300.

