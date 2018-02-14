Xiaomi are set to launch their much-awaited smartphone the predecessor of Note 4 in the form of Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 today on Valentine's Day. Xiaomi are already teasing the upcoming launch through their official website with a banner of Redmi Note 5. The launch of Redmi Note 5 will be LIVE steamed that will start at 12 PM on the social media app Facebook. The successor of Redmi Note 5 Note 5 is likely to have a 5.99-inch display and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor.

Tech lovers especially fans of smartphone giants Xiaomi will rejoice today on Valentine’s Day as the much awaited Redmi Note 5 will be launched at a special event in New Delhi. The Chinese smartphone makers have already sent invitations for the Delhi event where they will be launching the successor of Redmi Note 4 which emphatically became the most selling smartphone in the year 2017. There are alos speculations that Xiaomi will unveil their Mi TV in India at the special event. The news of the launch was earlier announced on Xiaomi’s website where they set up a page especially for the smartphone from which interested buyers and smartphone fanatics can watch the LIVE streaming of the event.

The makers of Redmi Note 4 are expected to have carried the burden of responsibilities in making the successor of highly successful which turned out to be last year’s “most-selling” smartphone with ease. As per reports, the Note 5 will have a 5.99-inch display and said to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor. The Redmi Note 5 will be packed with 3 GB RAM for the 32 GB variant and will have 4GB RAM in its 64GB storage model. When it comes to the camera of Note 4’s successor, the smartphone is likely to have 8MP camera with dual cameras on front. With a 4000 mAh the Redmi Note 5 is expected to be priced at Rs 15,000.

Here’s how you can watch Redmi Note 5 launch on Valentine’s Day:

The Chinese smartphone heavyweights will kick-start the LIVE streaming of the launch of Redmi Note 5 at 12 PM today on social media app Facebook. Interested viewers can log on to the Xiaomi official website Mi com and can watch the Redmi launch after signing in with Mi accounts on Facebook. After signing in Mi users will receive a notification prior to the start of Redmi Note 5 Live stream.