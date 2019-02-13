Xiaomi's Redmi Note 7 conducted the first flash sale in China on January 15. The handset has recorded excellent sales before the launch in India. Various reports have come up to give the expected price of the handset. Priced at CNY 999 (roughly Rs. 10,400), it features military grade build quality and a 48-megapixel camera mounted on the back.

Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 7, is the first ever smartphone was launched in January during the first flash sale in China on January 15. Ahead of the phone launch, the phone had recorded an impressive milestone in the sales. Talking about the same of the Redmi, CEO Lu Weibing stated that earlier, Redmi was aiming to sell a whopping 1 million units in a month. Now, after four weeks of his statement, Redmi has sold 1 million of the Redmi Note 7. Confirming on the reaching of the impressive milestone, Weibing also revealed an internal message of the board of directors which assured the seven-digit benchmark

Note 7 was sold in a series of flash sales. It witnessed thousands of Redmi Note 7 disappearing in minutes. A lot of hype around the phone has raised the expectations of good sales in India.

Much before the official launch of the smartphone, it has become one of the most popular handsets in the Indian smartphone industry.

With Xiaomi India head Manu Kumar Jain’s frequent meeting with Mi fans to promote the new Redmi Note 7, the Xiaomi has created a lot of excitement for the launch of the phone in the market.

Earlier, there were reports, the phone would be launched in the month of February 2019. Now as per the latest reports, the Redmi Note 7 will only be launched in the month of March 2019.

However, the exact launch date of the Redmi Note 7 with a 48-megapixel camera smartphone has not been fixed yet. Besides Note 7, Xiaomi is also planning to launch the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro and Xiaomi Redmi Go.

