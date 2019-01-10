After making Redmi a separate brand, Xiaomi is all set to launch its maiden smartphone today, January 10. The only specification yet confirmed regarding the flagship is that it will come with a 48MP rear camera. Earlier on January 9, Global spokesperson, Director of Product Management, Donovan Sung posted this striking picture featuring this new Redmi phone, making Xiaomi users drool over its beauty.

After making Redmi a separate brand, Xiaomi is all set to launch its maiden smartphone today, January 10. The only specification yet confirmed regarding the flagship is that it will come with a 48MP rear camera. The name of the smartphone has not revealed but some reports claim that it will be called Redmi Pro 2, while others say there is a probability of Redmi Note 7. The chances of Redmi X are also doing rounds on several social media platforms. Most of the specifications of the phone continue to be a mystery, however, how will it look is not a mystery anymore.

Earlier on January 9, Global spokesperson, Director of Product Management, Donovan Sung posted this striking picture featuring this new Redmi phone, making Xiaomi users drool over its beauty. The picture showed a device that is all black with two camera set in vertical position and it says 48 MP AI Dual Camera. There is also a LED light situated right below the rear camera that will let the users take beautiful pictures in low light.

48MP AI Dual Camera. Only two days left until our Redmi launch in China.#Redmi pic.twitter.com/anGAKlv6Iq — Donovan Sung (@donovansung) January 8, 2019

The launch event is to be held in Beijing. A few days back, Xiaomi president Lin Bin also aware people regarding the launch of the new smartphone. Also, there have been multiple specifications that have been leaked on several platforms. The teasers and posters of the smartphone have shown that the Redmi phone will sport vibrant hood and will come up with a 48MP camera.

The leaks also say that the smartphone will run on MIUI 10 based on Android 9 Pie. It will sport a 6.3-inch full display and a more powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor. Under the hood, it is expected to have a 4000 mAh battery.

