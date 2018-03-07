Chinese smartphones giants Xiaomi have announced that they will not avail Cash on Delivery (COD) payment mode in order to prevent unauthorised reselling. In order to restrict reselling, Xiaomi have decided to remove COD payment option for the upcoming sales of Redmi Note 5 Pro on mi.com and Flipkart only for initial few sales. The brand believes that this move would give a better chance to Mi fans to purchase their products.

Chinese smartphones giants Xiaomi have announced that they will not fancy Cash on Delivery (COD) payment mode in order to prevent unauthorised reselling. Xiaomi’s latest bids in the mid-range smartphone segments have received an emphatic response from the brand’s loyal customers. Coming as no surprise, Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note 5 Pro sold 3 lakh units of the newly launched smartphones inside three minutes. After monitoring the sales of their smartphones in an unforgiving crunch situation where stocks are limited, the brand has learned that there several resellers who pretends to act as buyers only to bulk up the Redmi smartphones.

While the 3GB variant of Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 is priced at Rs 9,999 for the 32GB version, a much powerful 4GB variant of Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 is expected to cost you around Rs 11,999. With 64 GB storage, Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro with a hefty 6GB RAM is priced at Rs 16,999 and it’s smaller version that comes with 3GB RAM will be sold for Rs 13,999. Both phones come with 18:9 FullHD+ screens measuring 5.99 inches. While the higher placed Redmi Note 5 Pro sports with a new processor and a dual camera setup. Xiamomi will be kick-starting their third round of Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note 5 Pro sale today (Wednesday) at 12PM.

As interested buyers will no longer be able use the cash on delivery option to buy the smartphones, E-commerce site and mobile official site are asking users to save their payment details in advance by simply log-in to their Flipkart or Xiaomi account. “In order to restrict reselling, we have decided to remove COD payment option for the upcoming sales of Redmi Note 5 Pro on mi.com and Flipkart (only for initial few sales). This would give a better chance to our Mi fans to purchase our products. We have always, and will continue to stringently discourage unauthorized reselling across all our channels,” Xiaomi said in a statement.

