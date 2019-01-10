Xiaomi is all set to unveil a new Mi TV in India today, January 10. Recently, Xiaomi launched three Mi TVs in India including Mi TV 4 Pro 55-inch, Mi LED TV 4A Pro 49-inch and Mi TV 4C Pro 32-inch. Thus, if the Mi is promising a better experience then there are chances that it will launch 65-inch Mi TV 4 now.

Xiaomi is all set to unveil a new Mi TV in India today, January 10. The Chinese electronics giant has continuously been leaving hints regarding the launch for a last couple of days. With hashtag #THEBIGGERPICTURE, Xiaomi recently posted a small teaser on its official Twitter page and asked its users to get ready to change your TV sets. Undoubtedly, Xiaomi leads the market when it comes to a most used smartphone company. Beside this, other Mi gadgets have also found their niche in the Indian market. It was only last year that Xiaomi made its debut in the TV business in India.

Since then the company has claimed it has sold over half a million TV sets in India. Recently, Xiaomi launched three Mi TVs in India including Mi TV 4 Pro 55-inch, Mi LED TV 4A Pro 49-inch and Mi TV 4C Pro 32-inch. Thus, if the Mi is promising a better experience then there are chances that it will launch 65-inch Mi TV 4 now. However, there is nothing sure about the reports and these are just speculations.

There's more than a two'ist' in the story. RT if you can guess what it is. #TheBiggerPicture revealing tomorrow at 11 AM. pic.twitter.com/mCna6XOEYE — Mi TV India (@MiTVIndia) January 9, 2019

Bored of all the entertainment? The first thing you would want to change about your TV is to change your TV. RT if you agree. The #TheBiggerPicture is coming on 10th Jan from @MiTVIndia. pic.twitter.com/ZVXV1VoH1a — Mi India (@XiaomiIndia) January 7, 2019

Coming to the specifications of recently launched Mi TVs in India, they run on Android 8. It also supports YouTube and Google Play Store support and the company has also promised the new support for Amazon Prime Video on all existing and new Mi TVs. These TVs also feature built-in Chromecast and have Google Voice search integrated.

Meanwhile, the company has also introduced a price cut of RS 2,000 on some of Mi TVs after the Indian government reduced the GST on TVs from 28% to 18%.

