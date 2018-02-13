Chinese mobile giants, Xiaomi are set to launch their much-awaited smartphone the predecessor of Note 4 in the form of Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 on Wednesday which also Valentine's Day. Xiaomi are teasing the upcoming launch through their official website with a banner of Redmi Note 5. The launch of Redmi Note 5 will be LIVE steamed that will start at 12 PM on the social media app Facebook. The successor of Redmi Note 5 Note 5 is likely to have a 5.99-inch display and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor.

Stepping up in the season of love, Chinese mobile giants Xiaomi are set to launch their much-awaited smartphone Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 on Wednesday (Valentine’s Day). Xiaomi have already sent invites for the event where they will officially reveal the Redmi Note 5. The successor Redmi Note 4 was announced on Xiaomi’s website and along with Redmi Note 5, the China smartphone giants are also likely to unveil their Mi TV in India. Lately, To spread the news of the smartphone, Xiaomi are teasing the upcoming launch through their official website with a banner of Redmi Note 5.

Just like their every other smartphone launch, Xiaomi will be LIVE streaming the launch of Redmi Note 5 and viewers just need a sign in on Facebook to watch the official launch of Note 4’s successor. The Live streaming will start at 12PM on the social media app. As per the latest leaks, the Redmi Note 5 is likely to have an 18:9 aspect ratio display and it is rumored to be equivalent to China model of Redmi 5 Plus. There are various changes expected in the new Redmi Note 5 in terms of design and display.

Here’s everything you need to know about Redmi Note 5 launch on Valentine’s Day:

With responsibilities of becoming the successor of highly successful Redmi Note 4 which turned out to be year’s “most-selling” smartphone in 2017, the Note 5 is likely to have a 5.99-inch display and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor. The phone is boosted with 3 GB RAM for the 32 GB variant and will have 4GB RAM in its 64GB storage model. Through the latest leaks, NewsX learned that the Redmi Note 5 can have 8MP camera with dual cameras on front. With a 4000 mAh the Redmi Note 5 will cost you around Rs 15,000.