Xiaomi is all set to give Apple a competition in the smartwatch market as the company is all set to rock the industry with its new Amazfit Bip smartwatch. One of the flagship feature of this smartwatch is its battery back up as the company claims that it can run upto 45-days. The smartwatch powers 190mAh battery that on a full charge of 2.5 hours could last long for 4 months.

Xiaomi after tasting the success in the smartphone industry is now eyeing to make a mark in the smartwatch industry. The Chinese smartphone maker, which also holds the second place in terms of global smartwatch shipments after Apple is now planning to hit the Apple’s market as the company has just launched its latest Amazfit Bip smartwatch. The new smartwatch from Xiaomi is a look-a-like of Apple watch if the designs of both the products are considered but the Xiaomi smartphone watch has a lot to offer in terms of specifications and performance compared to Apple smartwatch.

One of the exciting specification of the new Xiaomi smartwatch is that it has an impressive battery back which could last for 45-days, as being claimed by the company. Moreover, the smartwatch also has features like GPS, LTE support and a heart rate sensor. Apart from being a fitness tracker, Xiaomi’s Amazfit Bip is a full-fledged smartwatch. Generally, smartwatches already existing in the market give upto 30 hours of battery back up. But Xiaomi coming with a smartwatch with upto 45-days of battery back up will be deal breaker.

Full specifications of Xiaomi Amazfit Bip smartwatch

1.28-inch always-on “transflective” color display

Resolution of 176×176 pixels

2.5D layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 3

Better readability under sunlight

PPG heat rate sensor, a triaxial acceleration sensor, a geomagnetic sensor and barometric pressure sensor

GPS+, GLONASS support

Dust and water-resistant with IP68 rating

Xiaomi Amazfit Bip is compatible with both iOS and Android smartphones. The watch can be paired using Mi Fit 3.0 app

Xiaomi’s Amazfit Bip price and availability

Smartwatch lovers planning to buy Xiaomi’s Amazfit Bip will have to spare around US $99.99. The watch is available on Amazon. However, those planning to have it in India will have to wait some more time as the smartwatch hasn’t been announced in the country yet.