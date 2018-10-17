YouTube down, now back up: YouTube is back after an error caused outage for users around the world. Users who were trying to access the video streaming were met internal error 500 message for an hour. The issue was reported by people around the world including India, United States and United Kingdom.

YouTube down, now back up: YouTube is back after an error caused outage for users around the world. Users who were trying to access the video streaming were met internal error 500 message for an hour. The issue was reported by people around the world including India, United States and United Kingdom. Popular video streaming website YouTube was down for users worldwide, reports said in the early morning. It was a rare outage for Google-owned website.

Many users took to Twitter and shared screenshots of internal error 500 message. YouTube has nearly 2 billion monthly active users. An error message appeared on the website said that a team of highly trained engineers and IT experts are working to deal with this situation. The YouTube mobile application had also gone down.

In its official statement, the company expressed gratitude for users reporting about YouTube, YouTube TV and YouTube Music access issues. The Google-owned website said it is working is resolving the issue and will let users once it is fixed. It further said that YouTube apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and will keep you updated. #YouTubeDOWN is currently trending on top on Twitter India with users complaining about the outage.

This is how Twitterati reacted to YouTube down:

Me checking every 10 seconds if YouTube is working just to see it’s still down… #YouTubeDOWN pic.twitter.com/59cZX4P0dY — A1 (@A1Saudd) October 17, 2018

Last month, photo sharing application Instagram was not working, leaving millions of its users to unable to log on to their accounts. However, the Facebook-owned picture sharing platform had resolved the issue after some time. The application had failed to open with an error message with users complaining about the issue on social media.

