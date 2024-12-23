Rafael Nadal To R Ashwin: Sports Legends Who Retired In 2024

2024 has been a tough year for sports fans. Several exceptional sports people have retired this year leaving a gaping hole in the sports world. From Rafael Nadal to Ravichandran Ashwin, here's a list of players that retired in 2024.

From Rafael Nadal’s farewell to tennis, Toni Kroos stepping away from football after Euro 2024, to Virat Kohli retiring from T20Is and Ravichandran Ashwin announcing the end of his international cricket career, these athletes have left an indelible mark on sports.

1. Rafael Nadal (Tennis)

Rafael Nadal, the 22-time Grand Slam champion, announced his retirement from tennis in 2024, with the Davis Cup Finals in November marking his farewell. He played just 19 ATP Tour matches this season, reaching the Bastad final. After years of injury struggles, Nadal decided it was time to retire.

With 22 Grand Slam titles, including a record 14 French Open victories, his legacy in tennis is unparalleled. Nadal’s fierce competitiveness and sportsmanship earned him global respect. His retirement signals the end of an era, but his influence on the sport will inspire generations to come.

As we say goodbye to these sports icons, we also remember the unforgettable moments they gave us on the field, court, or pitch. Their legacies will continue to inspire future generations of athletes and fans alike.

2.Toni Kroos (Football)

Toni Kroos, one of the greatest midfielders of his generation, announced his retirement after Germany’s exit from Euro 2024. The German international enjoyed a glittering career with Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, and the German national team, winning multiple Champions League titles and domestic league championships. Known for his exceptional passing and tactical awareness, Kroos leaves a legacy as one of the most influential midfielders of the 21st century.

3. Pepe (Football)

Pepe, the Portuguese defender, officially retired at the age of 41 after a legendary career that spanned over 20 years. He played for top clubs like Real Madrid and Porto, winning three Champions League titles with Madrid and a European Championship with Portugal. Renowned for his tough, no-nonsense style of play, Pepe was one of the last of a dying breed of old-school defenders who made a career out of frustrating forwards with his aggressive and physical approach.

4. PR Sreejesh

India goalkeeper PR Sreejesh has written an emotional farewell note as he gears up for his final match in hockey on August 8, Thursday. Sreejesh will be stepping on to the field for the last time in the sport during the India vs Spain bronze medal match in Paris. The 36-year-old announced ahead of the campaign that he would be calling it a day after the event in Paris.

5. Ravichandran Ashwin (CRICKET)

The legendary Indian spinner shocked everyone by announcing the end of his international career. Following India’s third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25 in Brisbane, Ashwin announced his retirement from all forms of international cricket. Since making his debut in 2010, Ashwin has represented India in 106 Tests, 116 ODIs and 65 T20Is, claiming 537, 156 and 72 wickets, respectively. A valuable contributor with the bat, he amassed 3503 Test runs, including six centuries and 14 half-centuries.