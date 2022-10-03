Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi To Join Bharat Jodo Yatra In Karnataka Today 3 October, 2022 | Pranay Lad

Congress President Sonia Gandhi and General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi will arrive in Karnataka on Monday to participate in Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra.

The two are anticipated to land in Mysuru by nightfall, visit Chamundeshwari Temple, and then go to a resort in the Kodagu region close to Madikeri. As the yatra takes a break on Tuesday and Wednesday, Rahul will join the two.

Priyanka would participate in the foot march on Thursday in Melukote in the Mandya district, according to Priyank Kharge, head of the communication cell for the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee. He said, “Health allowing, Sonia Gandhi might also take part in the march.”

The fourth day of Rahul’s padayatra in Karnataka began on Monday. The march started in Mysuru’s Hardinge Circle and proceeded to Srirangapatna in the Mandya district. At approximately 4.30 pm, Pandavapura is where it is supposed to stop.

Rahul stated that the Bharat Jodo Yatra was a fight against the ideology that led to Mahatma Gandhi’s death on Sunday while taking part in the Gandhi Jayanthi celebration at the Badanavalu Khadi Gramodyoga Kendra in the Mysuru district. The hard-won independence of the nation’s citizens, he said, has deteriorated over the past eight years of the BJP government.

He decried the BJP-led state administration in front of a crowd in Mysore later that day, braving the rain to do so.

He said that it was crooked and demanded a 40% cut of the money for job approval.

The yatra in Karnataka is slated to last 21 days and cover a distance of 511 kilometres via eight districts.

