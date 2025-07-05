Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
America Party Afghan Migrants AIInfluencers Indian government startup schemes Brian Lara amit shah US Immigration Bilawal Bhutto Zardari America Party Afghan Migrants AIInfluencers Indian government startup schemes Brian Lara amit shah US Immigration Bilawal Bhutto Zardari America Party Afghan Migrants AIInfluencers Indian government startup schemes Brian Lara amit shah US Immigration Bilawal Bhutto Zardari America Party Afghan Migrants AIInfluencers Indian government startup schemes Brian Lara amit shah US Immigration Bilawal Bhutto Zardari
Live TV
TRENDING |
America Party Afghan Migrants AIInfluencers Indian government startup schemes Brian Lara amit shah US Immigration Bilawal Bhutto Zardari America Party Afghan Migrants AIInfluencers Indian government startup schemes Brian Lara amit shah US Immigration Bilawal Bhutto Zardari America Party Afghan Migrants AIInfluencers Indian government startup schemes Brian Lara amit shah US Immigration Bilawal Bhutto Zardari America Party Afghan Migrants AIInfluencers Indian government startup schemes Brian Lara amit shah US Immigration Bilawal Bhutto Zardari
Home > Space and Science > 27 Dead, Dozens Missing In Flash Floods In Central Texas: Rescue Operation Continues

27 Dead, Dozens Missing In Flash Floods In Central Texas: Rescue Operation Continues

Flash floods in Kerr County, Texas, have claimed 27 lives, including nine children, with dozens still missing, mainly from a girls' summer camp. The Guadalupe River rose rapidly, prompting mass evacuations and a major rescue effort involving 500 responders. Over 800 people were evacuated, and 859 rescued. Officials fear the death toll may rise as searches continue.

27 Dead, Dozens Missing in Flash Floods in Central Texas. Emergency services are in full swing including 500 personnel and 14 helicopters continue combing through the affected area. (Picture: Social)

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Last Updated: July 5, 2025 22:59:35 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

At least 27 people found dead and many missing in a devastating flash flood that swept through central Texas early Friday. The Guadalupe River overflowed by 29 feet within around half an hour. The disaster has flooded the region within few minutes. This has triggered a massive search and rescue operation throughout the region.

Rescue Operation is in Full Swing

The local authority confirmed that more than 800 people have been evacuated, however many of them remain missing. Emergency services are in full swing including 500 personnel and 14 helicopters continue combing through the affected area. Around 859 people have been rescued most of them by air but hopes are turning down for the one who are missing.

Greg Abbott, the Governor has called it a 24/7 effort and declared a state of disaster. The Governor has asked to mobilize the Texas National Guard. 

 “We will not stop until every single person is found.”  – Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha 

However, the flash floods hit the area with little warning before dawn. Local officials from the authority say rainfall exceeded forecasts, with up to 12 inches falling in just hours. The National Weather Service has ended the immediate flash flood emergency, but warnings remain in place.

US President Trump Express Condolences

The tragedy has echoed the 1987 Guadalupe River flood, which claimed 10 teenage lives. President Trump expressed condolences, stating, “Melania and I are praying for all the families impacted.”

A reunification center in Kerrville remains active, as anxious families await news of their loved ones. The death toll is expected to rise as rescue efforts continue.

Also Read: Climate Change: Earth’s Heat Imbalance Has Doubled In 20 Years, Surpassing Model Forecasts

Tags: floodsnatural disastertexas floodsus weatherweather alert
Advertisement

More News

Delhi High Court Warns CRPF Of Contempt Over 6-Month Delay In Disability Pension
New Study Proves Ongoing Neurogenesis In Adult Human Brain
Elon Musk Launches ‘America Party’ To Counter Democrats, Republicans
The Last Departure: Britain’s Royal Train Prepares For Its Final Stop After 180 Years Of Service
Buenos Aires Honours PM Modi With Symbolic ‘Key To The City’
Afghan Migrants Caught Between Two Borders: Iran’s Expulsions, Pakistan’s Delays
Jesus Christ, Cleopatra To Mahatma Gandhi: Top AI Influencers On Instagram
PM Modi and Argentina’s Milei Discuss Energy, Minerals, And Pharma Cooperation
Delhi Government’s Clean Yamuna Project: What’s On The Agenda?
UltraTech Cement Issues Strong Rebuttal To Alleged CCI Investigation Reports

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?