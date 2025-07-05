27 Dead, Dozens Missing In Flash Floods In Central Texas: Rescue Operation Continues

At least 27 people found dead and many missing in a devastating flash flood that swept through central Texas early Friday. The Guadalupe River overflowed by 29 feet within around half an hour. The disaster has flooded the region within few minutes. This has triggered a massive search and rescue operation throughout the region.

Rescue Operation is in Full Swing

The local authority confirmed that more than 800 people have been evacuated, however many of them remain missing. Emergency services are in full swing including 500 personnel and 14 helicopters continue combing through the affected area. Around 859 people have been rescued most of them by air but hopes are turning down for the one who are missing.

Greg Abbott, the Governor has called it a 24/7 effort and declared a state of disaster. The Governor has asked to mobilize the Texas National Guard.

“We will not stop until every single person is found.” – Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha

However, the flash floods hit the area with little warning before dawn. Local officials from the authority say rainfall exceeded forecasts, with up to 12 inches falling in just hours. The National Weather Service has ended the immediate flash flood emergency, but warnings remain in place.

US President Trump Express Condolences

The tragedy has echoed the 1987 Guadalupe River flood, which claimed 10 teenage lives. President Trump expressed condolences, stating, “Melania and I are praying for all the families impacted.”

A reunification center in Kerrville remains active, as anxious families await news of their loved ones. The death toll is expected to rise as rescue efforts continue.

