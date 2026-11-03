4.1-Billion-Year-Old Mars Rock Found in Sahara Desert in 2022, Scientists Got Curious About Its Pink Colour, Here’s How They Traced Its Origin

A mysterious pink-coloured stone found in the Sahara Desert has given scientists a rare glimpse into the ancient history of Mars. The rock, first discovered in 2022, weighs around 800 grams, and it has been confirmed that it is a piece of the Red Planet. According to research conducted with NASA’s help, the meteorite is more than 4.1 billion years old. The research also revealed that its minerals contain signs that water once came into contact with the rocks on Mars.

The discovery could help scientists understand how the planet looked billions of years ago, when it may have been warmer and wetter than it is today.

How Did Scientists Identify the Pink Stone From Mars?

The rock is named ‘Téghaza 001’ as it was discovered in Mali’s Téghaza salt plain in the Sahara Desert. Scientists were uncertain about its origin as it had an unusual appearance. In order to solve the mystery, researchers examined the oxygen isotopes present in the rock.

These isotopes act like chemical fingerprints and can help identify where a rock comes from. When the research was done, the results showed that its isotope ratios matched those found in Martian rocks. Thereafter, they also studied its structure and mineral composition, which helped them discover tiny crystals called zircon. These crystals helped researchers establish the rock’s age at more than 4.1 billion years.

Ancient Water Evidence Offers Clues About Mars

One of the most important findings was the presence of minerals that had been altered through contact with water. Their composition and texture suggest that liquid water interacted with the Martian rock during the planet’s early history. This discovery could help scientists understand how much water existed on ancient Mars and how its environment changed over billions of years.

However, evidence of water does not confirm that life ever existed on Mars. Scientists say further research is needed to explore that possibility.

Scientists Narrow Down the Rock’s Possible Origin

Researchers compared the meteorite’s chemical composition and minerals with data collected by an orbiter circling Mars. Their analysis identified 13 possible locations from which the rock may have originated. Several of these sites are located in the elevated, crater-filled regions of southern Mars. However, scientists have not yet identified its exact birthplace.

How Did a Piece of Mars Reach the Sahara Desert?

When the question arises of how this piece of Mars landed on Earth’s surface, scientists believe that a large object may have struck the Martian surface. The force was so strong that it sent fragments flying into space. One such fragment then eventually travelled through space and reached Earth, where it was discovered in the Sahara Desert.