Back From Space, Shubhanshu Shukla Will Be In Delhi By August 17 After Rehab, Briefings, and ISRO Sessions

After spending 18 days aboard the International Space Station, Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla and other Axiom-4 crew members splashed down near San Diego on Tuesday.

Shukla, with his team, conducted more than 60 experiments in space. This includes research on human health, space agriculture, mental well-being, and space suit materials.

On his safe return, Union MoS (Independent Charge), Science and Technology, Jitendra Singh, congratulated him. In a post on ‘X’, he said, “It is a moment of pride for the world as Dragon successfully splashes down, off the California coast near San Diego. It is a moment of glory for India as one of her illustrious sons returns from a successful voyage.”

Union Minister Jitendra Singh not only witnessed the successful landing of Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla and crew members but also watched the live telecast of this entire process at the Anusandhan Bhavan in Delhi.

In a conversation with India News, Jitendra Singh also said that PM Modi always teaches Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (The World Is One Family), and at the same time we remind that India has to play its role as a world brother, today Shubhanshu Shukla has done that by welcoming us as a world brother, it can be said that today it was also an opportunity to establish India’s permanent place in space.

Regarding Shubhashu Shukla’s health, Jitendra Singh said that Shukla’s rehabilitation exercise will go on for the next 5 to 6 days, because it will take time for him to adapt to the Earth’s environment, and it will be completed by 23 July.

After this, there will be a discussion for a week with the representative of ISRO and after that there will be de briefing sessions for about 15 days on 13 or 14 August. There will be a full discussion with the team of NASA SpaceX, who are its stakeholders, he added.

Then, preparations will be made for his return on 14th or 15th. As per the plan given now, Shubhanshu Shukla will be with us in Delhi on 17th August. Shukla has accomplished the gesture given by Modi ji to become a Vishwa Bandhu (Global Friend).

Apart from this, this is considered to be the semi-final of our upcoming space mission. This is going to be very beneficial in the future like agriculture, health sector, space sector etc. In an experiment, Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla successfully grew ‘moong’ and ‘methi’ seeds in space to study how microgravity affects germination and early plant development.

