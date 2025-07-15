LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
EU-Israel Gaza aid deal African debt concerns Nicolas Cage Daniel Martindale donald trump EU-Israel Gaza aid deal African debt concerns Nicolas Cage Daniel Martindale donald trump EU-Israel Gaza aid deal African debt concerns Nicolas Cage Daniel Martindale donald trump EU-Israel Gaza aid deal African debt concerns Nicolas Cage Daniel Martindale donald trump
Live TV
TRENDING |
EU-Israel Gaza aid deal African debt concerns Nicolas Cage Daniel Martindale donald trump EU-Israel Gaza aid deal African debt concerns Nicolas Cage Daniel Martindale donald trump EU-Israel Gaza aid deal African debt concerns Nicolas Cage Daniel Martindale donald trump EU-Israel Gaza aid deal African debt concerns Nicolas Cage Daniel Martindale donald trump
Home > India > Back From Space, Shubhanshu Shukla Will Be In Delhi By August 17 After Rehab, Briefings, and ISRO Sessions

Back From Space, Shubhanshu Shukla Will Be In Delhi By August 17 After Rehab, Briefings, and ISRO Sessions

Union Minister Jitendra Singh said that Shukla's rehabilitation exercise will go on for the next 5 to 6 days, because it will take time for him to adapt to the Earth’s environment, and it will be completed by 23 July. After this, there will be a discussion for a week with the representative of ISRO and after that there will be de briefing sessions for about 15 days on 13 or 14 August. There will be a full discussion with the team of NASA SpaceX, who are its stakeholders. Shubhanshu Shukla will be with us in Delhi on 17th August.

Shubhanshu Shukla (Credit - SpaceX)
Shubhanshu Shukla (Credit - SpaceX)

Published By: Manohar Kesari
Last Updated: July 15, 2025 20:44:58 IST

After spending 18 days aboard the International Space Station, Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla and other Axiom-4 crew members splashed down near San Diego on Tuesday.

Shukla, with his team, conducted more than 60 experiments in space. This includes research on human health, space agriculture, mental well-being, and space suit materials. 

On his safe return, Union MoS (Independent Charge), Science and Technology, Jitendra Singh, congratulated him. In a post on ‘X’, he said, “It is a moment of pride for the world as Dragon successfully splashes down, off the California coast near San Diego. It is a moment of glory for India as one of her illustrious sons returns from a successful voyage.”

Union Minister Jitendra Singh not only witnessed the successful landing of Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla and crew members but also watched the live telecast of this entire process at the Anusandhan Bhavan in Delhi.

In a conversation with India News, Jitendra Singh also said that PM Modi always teaches Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (The World Is One Family), and at the same time we remind that India has to play its role as a world brother, today Shubhanshu Shukla has done that by welcoming us as a world brother, it can be said that today it was also an opportunity to establish India’s permanent place in space.

Regarding Shubhashu Shukla’s health, Jitendra Singh said that Shukla’s rehabilitation exercise will go on for the next 5 to 6 days, because it will take time for him to adapt to the Earth’s environment, and it will be completed by 23 July.

After this, there will be a discussion for a week with the representative of ISRO and after that there will be de briefing sessions for about 15 days on 13 or 14 August. There will be a full discussion with the team of NASA SpaceX, who are its stakeholders, he added.

Then, preparations will be made for his return on 14th or 15th. As per the plan given now, Shubhanshu Shukla will be with us in Delhi on 17th August. Shukla has accomplished the gesture given by Modi ji to become a Vishwa Bandhu (Global Friend).

Apart from this, this is considered to be the semi-final of our upcoming space mission. This is going to be very beneficial in the future like agriculture, health sector, space sector etc. In an experiment, Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla successfully grew ‘moong’ and ‘methi’ seeds in space to study how microgravity affects germination and early plant development.

ALSO READ: Shubhanshu Shukla’s Astronaut Food Ideas: From Mango Nectar to Moong Dal Ka Halwa

Tags: ISROJitendra Singhshubhanshu shukla

More News

US Inflation Rises To Four-Month High: Could Trade Tariffs Trigger A Bigger Economic Storm?
Is Jeff Bezos Backing Sydney Sweeney’s New Lingerie Brand? Here’s What You Need To Know
Back From Space, Shubhanshu Shukla Will Be In Delhi By August 17 After Rehab, Briefings, and ISRO Sessions
The Fastest Man On The Planet: Usain Bolt To Visit Mumbai And Delhi In September
Union Health Ministry Refutes The Claims Of Issuing Warning Labels On Samosas Or Jalebis, Calls It Misleading
Is Vidyut Jammwal Making His Big Hollywood Debut With Jason Momoa’s Street Fighter Movie? Actor Might Play This Fire-Breathing Yogi
Ravindra Jadeja’s Lord’s Test Tactics Questioned By Anil Kumble: ‘He Could Have Taken A Chance’
Donald Trump Announces Trade Agreement With Indonesia Amid US Tariffs Uncertainty
Karedu Farmers Meet YS Jagan, Seek Protection Of Fertile Lands
Sydney Sweeney, Who Is Launching A New Lingerie Brand, Once Wanted To Go For B**b Job: Flaunt What You Got
Back From Space, Shubhanshu Shukla Will Be In Delhi By August 17 After Rehab, Briefings, and ISRO Sessions

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Back From Space, Shubhanshu Shukla Will Be In Delhi By August 17 After Rehab, Briefings, and ISRO Sessions

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Top Partners Websites:

Back From Space, Shubhanshu Shukla Will Be In Delhi By August 17 After Rehab, Briefings, and ISRO Sessions
Back From Space, Shubhanshu Shukla Will Be In Delhi By August 17 After Rehab, Briefings, and ISRO Sessions
Back From Space, Shubhanshu Shukla Will Be In Delhi By August 17 After Rehab, Briefings, and ISRO Sessions
Back From Space, Shubhanshu Shukla Will Be In Delhi By August 17 After Rehab, Briefings, and ISRO Sessions

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?