According to the White Hose reports, US President Donald Trump has been diagnosed with a medical condition called chronic venous insufficiency, which affects the veins responsible for carrying blood back to the heart from the rest of the body.

The development came on Wedensday during a press conference, where White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt while she was addressing public concerns after recent visuals appeared to show swelling around the ankles and bruises on the hands of President.

BREAKING: White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt announces President Trump is sick.

President Donald Trump Remains in Excellent Health, Says Physician

The development was even confirmed by the Trump’s physician, Dr. Sean Barbabella, dated July 17 in his letter.

Barbabella said that the President underwent several diagnostic tests which include blood work and an echocardiogram. He confirmed that President Trump was in excellent health and the diagnosis did not find any signs of systemic illness or heart failure.

“President Trump remains in excellent health,” Barbabella wrote in the letter.

What is Chronic Venous Insufficiency?

Chronic venous insufficiency (CVI) is a medical condition in which the valves in leg veins become weakened. This allows blood to flow backward instead in the dorection of heart and pool under the force of gravity. This condition, according to doctors, affects the blood vessels responsible for returning blood to the heart and lungs.

According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, CVI is a subset of a larger group of venous disorders which mostly affects the legs and is usually not life-threatening. However the condition can cause pain and discomfort in the patient. Th symptoms of the condition include leg swelling, achiness, cramping at night, skin discoloration, skin that appears leathery, and in severe cases, open sores known as ulcers.

How Dangerous is Chronic Venous Insufficiency?

According to the Cleveland Clinic, this condition is common, especially among older adult and around 5 percent of US adults are affected with it while the risk increases with age.

The other risk factors include being overweight, pregnancy, past leg injuries, a history of blood clots, and a family history of the condition. The condition is worsened by smoking and lack of exercise.

To manage the condition doctors advice or lifestyle changes such as leg elevation, increased exercise, and weight reduction. Compression therapy, including the use of compression socks or pumps, is also suggested, which can help relieve symptoms of the condition. In some cases, minor surgical procedures are needed to repair or remove damaged tissue by an expert.

However, experts note that chronic venous insufficiency is a progressive condition and cannot be cured or reversed, but its symptoms can be managed.

Why Are Donald Trump’s Hand Appearing Bruised?

While CVI primarily affects the legs, the bruises were found on the President Trump’s hands has raised questions from doctors and public alike. Doctors say these bruises are not a symptom of chronic venous insufficiency instead these are minor soft tissue irritation from frequent handshaking and the use of aspirin.

The human body’s circulatory system includes two main types of blood vessels. Arteries carry oxygenated blood from the heart to the body, while veins carry blood back to the heart and lungs.

Unlike arteries, which are under high pressure and carry only about 10 to 15 percent of the body’s blood at any given time, veins have thinner walls and are under less pressure. They rely on one-way valves to keep blood flowing in the right direction.

