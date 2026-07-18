India Gears Up for First Private Space Rocket Launch After US, China: Who’s Behind It and What’s Next?

India is all set to rewrite its space journey with the launch of its first-ever privately developed orbital rocket from Indian soil. This comes after decades of ISRO-led government missions.

The first private launch will be done by Hyderabad-based startup Skyroot Aerospace, which is launching Vikram-1, an orbital-class rocket which is designed, engineered and built entirely in India. If India succeeds in this mission, then we would join the US and China in the elite group of nations to launch a privately developed orbital launch vehicle. This would be a huge development for the country’s fast-growing commercial space ecosystem.

The landmark mission, aptly named Mission Aagaman (meaning “arrival”), represents far more than a rocket launch. It marks the arrival of private innovation in India’s space ambitions and could redefine how satellites are launched from the country in the years ahead.

Vikram-1: The Rocket That Could Change India’s Space Industry

Named after the visionary regarded as the father of India’s space programme Dr Vikram Sarabhai, Vikram-1 is scheduled for lift-off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC), Sriharikota.

The three-stage launch vehicle has been developed especially for the emerging small satellite market. The lightweight rocket is built from advanced carbon-composite materials and uses three solid-fuel stages and a liquid-fuel orbital adjustment module to precisely position satellites in the desired orbit.

Vikram-1 is designed for flexibility, unlike big launch vehicles carrying a bunch of heavy satellites. It can carry payloads of up to 350 kilograms, offering customers the option to book dedicated launches instead of waiting months or years for a spot on larger missions.

Skyroot compares its service to booking a cab instead of waiting for a train. Satellite operators can choose the orbit they need without depending on the schedules of larger rockets, making space more accessible for startups, research institutions and commercial companies.

Mission Aagaman: More Than Just a Test Flight

Although Mission Aagaman is primarily a technology demonstration mission, it is carrying an impressive mix of scientific, commercial and symbolic payloads.

Among the technology payloads are spacecraft and experimental hardware from Grahaa Space, Cosmoserve, DCubed, and Skyroot’s own SCOPE platform. The mission is also expected to carry advanced technologies including Earth observation systems and a robotic arm designed to support future space debris removal missions. However, two artistic payloads have attracted nationwide attention.

One is Cosmic Bloom, a lotus artwork crafted using laboratory-grown diamonds by Cosmos Diamonds. The second is a miniature 18-karat gold rocket carrying microscopic sculptures of three legendary Indian scientists—Sir C.V. Raman, Dr. Vikram Sarabhai, and Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam. Each sculpture is smaller than a grain of rice, serving as a tribute to the pioneers who laid the foundation for India’s scientific achievements.

PM Narendra Modi’s Handwritten Message Will Travel to Space

Vikram-1 will also carry a handwritten postcard signed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a symbolic gesture. The postcard with a stamp dated June 26, 2026, bears the patriotic message “Vande Mataram” and will be among the special payloads to fly into orbit with the mission.

Skyroot has also revealed that the rocket will carry handwritten messages from several prominent people. They include notes from Union Space Minister Dr Jitendra Singh, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, ISRO Chairman V Narayanan, former ISRO Chairman S Somanath and Indian astronaut Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla.

These messages together reflect the collective confidence of the country in India’s growing private space ambitions.

The Startup Behind India’s Biggest Private Space Mission

Founded in 2018, Skyroot Aerospace was founded by former ISRO scientists Pawan Kumar Chandana and Naga Bharath Daka with the aim of making satellite launches faster, cheaper and easier to access. Their timing proved perfect.

In 2020, India’s landmark space reforms opened up ISRO’s infrastructure to private companies and created the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe), providing the crucial regulatory support that startups need to enter the space sector.

Since then, Skyroot has been developing next-generation launch technologies, using carbon-composite structures, modular rocket designs and advanced 3D-printed components to reduce manufacturing costs and turnaround times.

The company’s big breakthrough happened in November 2022 with the launch of Vikram-S, India’s first privately developed suborbital rocket. The mission reached an altitude of nearly 89.5 kilometres, proving that Indian private companies were capable of building launch vehicles. That achievement laid the groundwork for today’s much more ambitious orbital mission.

Who Is Pawan Kumar Chandana, the Man Behind Skyroot Aerospace?

Pawan Kumar Chandana is one of the youngest entrepreneurs in the world, leading an orbital rocket programme at the age of just 35. Maths was not always his strong point, oddly enough. As a student, he scored a mere 51 marks in the subject that would come to define his career.

Chandana was encouraged by his father to prepare for the IIT entrance exam. He cleared it on his first attempt and joined IIT Kharagpur, where he pursued a dual BTech-MTech degree in Mechanical Engineering.

He rejected lucrative overseas opportunities and chose ISRO. Chandana worked on several high-profile projects between 2012 and 2018, including India’s heavy-lift GSLV Mk-III and the S-200 solid booster and later became Deputy Project Manager for the Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV) programme.

Despite a promising government career, he believed India’s future also needed private space companies. Along with co-founder Naga Bharath Daka, he left ISRO to build Skyroot Aerospace, a bold decision at a time when India’s regulations did not even permit private rocket launches.

Skyroot Aerospace: A Billion-Dollar Space Startup

Skyroot’s vision has attracted investors from around the world. Following multiple funding rounds, including investments led by Temasek, Sherpalo Ventures, and Singapore’s GIC, the company raised nearly $60 million in 2026.

That funding pushed Skyroot’s valuation beyond $1.1 billion, officially making it one of India’s newest space unicorns. The company is also building a dedicated rocket manufacturing, testing and integration facility in Telangana with an investment of approximately ₹500 crore, strengthening India’s private aerospace manufacturing capabilities.

Why Vikram-1 Matters for India’s Future

The success of Vikram-1 would represent much more than a technological milestone. The global small satellite industry is expanding rapidly as governments, universities and private companies launch satellites for communications, Earth observation, navigation and scientific research.

Today, many satellite operators face long waiting periods because they depend on larger rockets with fixed launch schedules.

Skyroot wants to solve that problem by offering dedicated launches tailored to individual customer needs. The model resembles that of American private launch provider Rocket Lab, allowing customers to reach specific orbital destinations without sharing space with larger missions.

If successful, India could emerge as a major player in the rapidly growing global launch services market while creating new opportunities for domestic startups and international clients.

Skyroot Aerospace is a Defining Moment for India’s Space Ambitions

From carrying cutting-edge technology and international payloads to transporting handwritten messages from national leaders and artistic tributes to India’s scientific legends, Mission Aagaman is far more than a routine launch.

It represents the confidence of a new generation of Indian entrepreneurs who are transforming the country’s space ambitions into globally competitive businesses.