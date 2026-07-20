India’s First Electric Air Taxi Takes Shape: All About e200X Prototype And More

India is now going to launch its first Electric air taxi and with this it has taken a significant step towards an urban air mobility future. The first full-scale electric vertical take-off and landing eVTOL aircraft will be completed by the Chennai-based startup ePlane company.

The prototype, designated PT-01, is built on the company’s e200X platform and integrates all of the aircraft’s major subsystems like airframe, battery pack, landing gear, propulsion and avionics into a single operational structure for the first time. The milestone shifts the programme out of design and simulation and into physical ground testing, ahead of eventual flight trials and certification.

One Airframe, Three Markets

Incubated at IIT Madras, The ePlane Company has designed the e200X as a single airframe capable of serving three distinct markets: passenger air taxi services, urban cargo transport, and air ambulance operations. Founder Satya Chakravarthy said the aircraft has already cleared initial ground testing as a bare airframe and is now entering a phase focused on integrating its propulsion systems.

Everything Is Built In-House

Notably, the company has prioritised indigenous development, with core components which include the airframe, battery pack, landing gear and propellers are designed and manufactured in-house rather than imported as ready-built systems. Executives say this gives them tighter control over cost and performance as the programme scales.

Will Air Ambulances Be The First Commercial Use?

Like other eVTOLs, the e200X uses multiple electric motors and propellers instead of a single large rotor, allowing it to lift off without a runway while offering redundancy if one propeller fails. The company has said its first commercial use case will be air ambulances, a category industry-watchers view as the most viable early application given fixed hospital locations and the premium placed on faster emergency transfers. In February 2025, the International Critical Air Transfer Team signed a deal with the company to procure hundreds of eVTOL air ambulances, underlining early institutional demand.

When Is The ePlane Going To Launch?

The company is planning to launch the commercial ePlace by 2028. According to the company’s planning, it will start with medical transport before expanding it to airport connectivity and then city-wide passenger flights.

India Joins A Crowded Global Race

India joins a global race that includes Joby Aviation and Archer in the US, China’s EHang which is the first to receive a type certificate for a passenger eVTOL and European players such as Volocopter and Lilium. Significant hurdles remain before any air taxi can carry paying passengers, including aircraft certification, dedicated vertiport infrastructure, air traffic integration and battery range limitations that continue to constrain payload capacity across the industry.

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