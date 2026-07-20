LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Space and Science News > India’s First Electric Air Taxi Takes Shape: All About e200X Prototype And More

India’s First Electric Air Taxi Takes Shape: All About e200X Prototype And More

Chennai's ePlane Company unveils India's first full-scale eVTOL prototype, the PT-01, built in-house on its e200X platform, targeting air ambulances first before expanding to passenger and cargo services by 2028.

India's First ePlane. Picture Credit: @ePlaneCompany/X
India's First ePlane. Picture Credit: @ePlaneCompany/X

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Mon 2026-07-20 16:26 IST

India is now going to launch its first Electric air taxi and with this it has taken a significant step towards an urban air mobility future. The first full-scale electric vertical take-off and landing eVTOL aircraft will be completed by the Chennai-based startup ePlane company. 

The prototype, designated PT-01, is built on the company’s e200X platform and integrates all of the aircraft’s major subsystems like airframe, battery pack, landing gear, propulsion and avionics into a single operational structure for the first time. The milestone shifts the programme out of design and simulation and into physical ground testing, ahead of eventual flight trials and certification.

You Might Be Interested In

One Airframe, Three Markets

Incubated at IIT Madras, The ePlane Company has designed the e200X as a single airframe capable of serving three distinct markets: passenger air taxi services, urban cargo transport, and air ambulance operations. Founder Satya Chakravarthy said the aircraft has already cleared initial ground testing as a bare airframe and is now entering a phase focused on integrating its propulsion systems.

Everything Is Built In-House

Notably, the company has prioritised indigenous development, with core components which include the airframe, battery pack, landing gear and propellers are designed and manufactured in-house rather than imported as ready-built systems. Executives say this gives them tighter control over cost and performance as the programme scales.

Will Air Ambulances Be The First Commercial Use?

Like other eVTOLs, the e200X uses multiple electric motors and propellers instead of a single large rotor, allowing it to lift off without a runway while offering redundancy if one propeller fails. The company has said its first commercial use case will be air ambulances, a category industry-watchers view as the most viable early application given fixed hospital locations and the premium placed on faster emergency transfers. In February 2025, the International Critical Air Transfer Team signed a deal with the company to procure hundreds of eVTOL air ambulances, underlining early institutional demand.

When Is The ePlane Going To Launch?

The company is planning to launch the commercial ePlace by 2028. According to the company’s planning, it will start with medical transport before expanding it to airport connectivity and then city-wide passenger flights. 

India Joins A Crowded Global Race

India joins a global race that includes Joby Aviation and Archer in the US, China’s EHang which is the first to receive a type certificate for a passenger eVTOL and European players such as Volocopter and Lilium. Significant hurdles remain before any air taxi can carry paying passengers, including aircraft certification, dedicated vertiport infrastructure, air traffic integration and battery range limitations that continue to constrain payload capacity across the industry.

Also Read: Beyond the Camera: How OPPO Reno 16 Is Using AI to Compete With Samsung and Google

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

India’s First Electric Air Taxi Takes Shape: All About e200X Prototype And More

RELATED News

India’s First Private Space Rocket Explained: Vikram-1, Aagaman Mission and Why It Matters

What $50 Million Sale of ‘Gus’ T. Rex Means For Dinosaur Fossil Research And Why Scientists Are Concerned?

No Women On Artemis III? NASA Faces Backlash Over All-Male Crew Chosen For Historic Moon Mission

Why Scientists Believe Alien Life Probably Exists but Rarely Visit Earth: The 3 Biggest Scientific Reasons

NOAA SOLAR-1 Satellite Starts Full Operations, Delivering Faster Alerts For Power Grids, Satellites, GPS Networks, And Astronauts

LATEST NEWS

Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2026 Date: Class 12 Results Expected Today At results.kite.kerala.gov.in

‘Sorry, Papa, I Tried’: Kanpur BTech Gold Medallist Takes His Own Life After Nearly 50 Government Job Attempts

What Is Arshad Warsi’s Jeevan Bheema Yojana About? Release Date, Cast And Plot Explained

UP Board Compartment Admit Card 2026 Released At upmsp.edu.in: Check How Download UPMSP 10th, 12th Hall Tickets

ITR Filing 2026: This Indian State Has Special Income Tax Exemption; Here’s Who Is Eligible

What Is the English Name of Jamun? Name, Benefits and Interesting Facts

‘Maaro Sir’: Protester Tells Cops Who Lathi-Charged During CJP Protest, Video Goes Viral

Chhattisgarh High Court Issues Landmark Ruling in Hari Shankar Tibrewal Case

US Strikes Multiple Iranian Cities as Conflict Escalates: Here’s What We Know So Far

What Did Kangana Ranaut Say About The CJP Protest Near Parliament? Here’s All You Need To Know

India’s First Electric Air Taxi Takes Shape: All About e200X Prototype And More

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

India’s First Electric Air Taxi Takes Shape: All About e200X Prototype And More

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

India’s First Electric Air Taxi Takes Shape: All About e200X Prototype And More
India’s First Electric Air Taxi Takes Shape: All About e200X Prototype And More
India’s First Electric Air Taxi Takes Shape: All About e200X Prototype And More
India’s First Electric Air Taxi Takes Shape: All About e200X Prototype And More

QUICK LINKS