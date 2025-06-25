Live Tv
Home > Space and Science > ‘What A Ride It Was’: Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla Sends Emotional Message From ISS

‘What A Ride It Was’: Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla Sends Emotional Message From ISS

Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla became the first Indian in 41 years to reach the ISS via the Axiom-4 mission. In an emotional message from orbit, he hailed the moment as the beginning of India’s human spaceflight journey.

Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla sends a stirring message from orbit after reaching the ISS, marking a historic return for India to human spaceflight after 41 years.
Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla sends a stirring message from orbit after reaching the ISS, marking a historic return for India to human spaceflight after 41 years. (Photo credits: Sansad TV)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Last Updated: June 25, 2025 15:24:15 IST

Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla on Wednesday became the first Indian in 41 years to ride the International Space Station (ISS). As part of the Axiom-4 mission, Shukla’s trip is an exciting new chapter in India’s human spaceflight program since Rakesh Sharma’s legendary mission in 1984.

Shubhanshu Shukla’s heartwarming message

Only ten minutes after launch from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida at 12:01 PM IST, Shukla spoke to the nation in a moving message from orbit, stating,

“Namaskar, mere pyaare deshwasiyo…hum antrisksh mein pahoch gaye hain aur kamaal ki ride thi…”
“Aur mere kandhe par mere saath mera tiranga hai jo mujhe bata raha hai ki main aap sabke saath hun…ye bharat ke human space programme ki shuruaat hai…aur main chahta hun ki aap sabhi deshwasi iss yatra ka hissa banein…Jai Hind!”

English translation below:

“My dear countrymen. We have reached space, and what a glorious ride it has been! The tricolour on my shoulder reminds me that I am with all of you. This is the beginning of India’s human spaceflight programme. I wish every Indian to be part of this journey. Jai Hind, Jai Bharat!”

During the time when he sent his emotional message, the spacecraft was moving at 7.5 km a second through orbit. This carries the aspirations of more than a billion Indians. Shubhanshu Shukla, a native of Lucknow, is one of the crew of four in Axiom-4 and its pilot.

Shubhanshu Shukla’s parents reaction

The liftoff was followed live by thousands of people worldwide, including a special celebration that took place at Shukla’s alma mater, City Montessori School in Lucknow. His parents also got to witness the moment of pride along with students and teachers, hailing the city’s new space hero. Their eyes were filled with tears.

Commanding the Axiom-4 mission is Peggy Whitson, a seasoned NASA astronaut and present Director of Human Spaceflight at Axiom Space. Peggy is accompanied by mission specialists Sławosz Uznański-Wiśniewski of Poland  and Tibor Kapu of Hungary, on behalf of the HUNOR programme.

More than a personal achievement for Shukla this is also a major step towards India’s rise into commercial human space missions.

ALSO READ: Axiom Mission 4: Indian Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla Takes Mango Nectar, Halwa On Historic Space Mission

Tags: home_hero_pos_3international space stationissshubhanshu shukla
