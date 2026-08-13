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Home > Space and Science News > Perseid Meteor Shower 2026: When Does It Start? Check Date, Peak Time And How To Watch

Perseid Meteor Shower 2026: When Does It Start? Check Date, Peak Time And How To Watch

The Perseid meteor shower is set to peak on August 12–13, 2026, offering skywatchers a chance to see dozens of meteors per hour under dark, moonless skies.

Perseid Meteor Shower 2026. Image Credit: AFP
Perseid Meteor Shower 2026. Image Credit: AFP

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Thu 2026-08-13 16:33 IST

Skywatchers have something to look forward to this week as the Perseid meteor shower nears its peak. It’s been active for weeks now, but the real show is still to come. On peak night, dozens of meteors can streak across the sky every hour, which is why it’s counted among the most reliable showers of the year.

When Does The Perseid Meteor Shower Start?

The Perseids aren’t a one-night affair. The shower has been active since mid-July and will continue to be visible until late August, though the meteor count stays low on most of these nights. It’s only as the peak approaches that the numbers climb sharply, making the days right around the peak the ones worth setting an alarm for.

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When Is The Peak This Year?

The peak this year falls on the night of August 12, running into the early hours of August 13. Meteor rates start picking up well before midnight and hold strong right through to dawn, so it’s best not to head out too late if you don’t want to miss the show.

Why 2026 Is A Good Year To Watch

What sets this year apart is the timing of the moon. The peak lines up almost exactly with a new moon, so there’s no moonlight around to drown out the fainter meteors. Under a clear, dark sky, you could spot anywhere between 50 and 100 meteors an hour, a count that’s tough to hit in years when a bright moon gets in the way.

What Causes The Perseids?

The shower takes its name from Perseus, the constellation the meteors appear to shoot out from. The stars themselves have nothing to do with it though. What you’re really watching is debris left behind by comet Swift-Tuttle, burning up some 100 kilometres above the Earth as our planet passes through its path.

How To Watch The Perseids?

All you need is your eyes, a bit of patience, and a spot away from city lights. No telescope or binoculars required. Let your eyes adjust to the dark for 15 to 20 minutes before the meteors really start appearing, and keep your gaze fixed toward the northeastern sky. A mat or reclining chair makes it easier to watch without straining your neck. Head out anytime after midnight until just before sunrise for the best chance, even if it means giving up a little sleep.

Also Read: Good News For Commuters! Govt Asks Cab Companies like Ola, Uber and Others CompaniesTo Roll Back Pre-Ride Tips

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Perseid Meteor Shower 2026: When Does It Start? Check Date, Peak Time And How To Watch

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Perseid Meteor Shower 2026: When Does It Start? Check Date, Peak Time And How To Watch

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Perseid Meteor Shower 2026: When Does It Start? Check Date, Peak Time And How To Watch
Perseid Meteor Shower 2026: When Does It Start? Check Date, Peak Time And How To Watch
Perseid Meteor Shower 2026: When Does It Start? Check Date, Peak Time And How To Watch
Perseid Meteor Shower 2026: When Does It Start? Check Date, Peak Time And How To Watch

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