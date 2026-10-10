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Home > Space and Science News > Solar Storm Tomorrow: Earth Braces For Geomagnetic Storm On October 11; When And Where To Watch

Solar Storm Tomorrow: Earth Braces For Geomagnetic Storm On October 11; When And Where To Watch

A solar storm is expected to affect Earth on October 11 after two eruptions from the Sun sent clouds of charged particles towards our planet.

Solar storm expected on October 11
Solar storm expected on October 11

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Sat 2026-10-10 13:57 IST

Earth could experience a solar storm on October 11 after two eruptions from the Sun sent clouds of charged material towards our planet. The US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has issued a watch for a G2-level geomagnetic storm, raising the possibility of brighter auroras in some regions. However, the actual impact will depend on how the incoming solar material interacts with Earth’s magnetic field. Here’s what to know about the October 11 solar storm, its possible effects, and where the northern lights may be visible.

What Is a Solar Storm?

A solar storm occurs when the Sun releases energy and charged particles into space. One event associated with these storms is a coronal mass ejection (CME), a large cloud of plasma and magnetic fields expelled from the Sun. When this material reaches Earth, it can disturb the planet’s magnetic field, triggering a geomagnetic storm. The intensity depends on the speed, direction and magnetic orientation of the incoming material. NOAA classifies geomagnetic storms from G1 (minor) to G5 (extreme). A G2 storm is considered moderate.

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What to Expect on October 11

The solar storm could make auroras brighter and potentially visible farther from the polar regions than usual. However, visibility will depend on the storm’s strength and local weather conditions. A G2 geomagnetic storm can also cause fluctuations in high-latitude power systems, affect satellite operations and disrupt some radio communications. These effects are not guaranteed, and widespread disruption is not necessarily expected.

Where and When to Watch the Solar Storm

The best chances of seeing auroras are generally in high-latitude regions, including Alaska and northern Canada. Depending on the storm’s intensity, the northern lights could become visible in some areas farther south. For the best viewing experience, choose a dark location away from city lights, check the local weather forecast and look towards the sky after sunset. People can follow NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center for updated solar storm alerts and aurora forecasts. A G2 storm does not guarantee a visible display, so observers should check forecasts before heading out.
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Solar Storm Tomorrow: Earth Braces For Geomagnetic Storm On October 11; When And Where To Watch
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Solar Storm Tomorrow: Earth Braces For Geomagnetic Storm On October 11; When And Where To Watch

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Solar Storm Tomorrow: Earth Braces For Geomagnetic Storm On October 11; When And Where To Watch
Solar Storm Tomorrow: Earth Braces For Geomagnetic Storm On October 11; When And Where To Watch
Solar Storm Tomorrow: Earth Braces For Geomagnetic Storm On October 11; When And Where To Watch
Solar Storm Tomorrow: Earth Braces For Geomagnetic Storm On October 11; When And Where To Watch
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