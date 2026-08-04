What Is Amasia? Scientists Explain How Earth’s Next Supercontinent May Emerge Amid Shrinking Pacific

Fast forward a few hundred million years, and the world map as we know it may no longer exist. According to scientists, the Pacific Ocean, which is the oldest and largest on the planet, is gradually shrinking, and in its place, a new supercontinent called Amasia is expected to emerge.

Where Does The Name Amasia Come From?

Amasia is a blend of “America” and “Asia,” pointing to the two continents researchers believe will eventually merge as the ocean separating them closes up entirely. A team from Curtin University in Australia and Peking University in China ran supercomputer simulations to trace how Earth’s tectonic plates are likely to shift over the coming hundreds of millions of years. Their study, published in the journal National Science Review, places Amasia’s formation somewhere between 200 and 300 million years from now.

The Mechanics Behind A Shrinking Ocean

Running beneath the Pacific is a chain of subduction zones, which is collectively called the Ring of Fire, where oceanic plates slide beneath continental ones and get drawn down into the mantle. This ongoing process is steadily pulling the ocean inward, shrinking it by a few centimetres each year. Over immense stretches of geological time, this slow drift is expected to bring the Americas and Asia together, with Australia acting as an early piece of the puzzle by drifting north and colliding with Asia first.

A Cycle Earth Has Seen Before

This wouldn’t be Earth’s first supercontinent. Geologists point to a recurring “supercontinent cycle” that plays out roughly every 600 million years, having already given rise to earlier landmasses such as Rodinia and Columbia, and more recently Pangaea, which broke apart close to 200 million years ago and set the stage for the continents and oceans we recognise today.

Is There Any Cause For Concern

Not in any immediate sense. The timeline runs into the hundreds of millions of years, well beyond anything relevant to human planning or even most of Earth’s biological history. Even so, scientists say the eventual formation of Amasia would bring sweeping changes in lower sea levels, a dry, desert-like interior cut off from ocean moisture, and a likely dip in biodiversity as separate ecosystems merge into one. For now, though, Amasia remains a long-range scientific prediction rather than a pressing worry.

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