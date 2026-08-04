LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Space and Science News > What Is Amasia? Scientists Explain How Earth’s Next Supercontinent May Emerge Amid Shrinking Pacific

What Is Amasia? Scientists Explain How Earth’s Next Supercontinent May Emerge Amid Shrinking Pacific

Scientists predict the Pacific Ocean will gradually shrink, eventually forming a new supercontinent called Amasia in 200–300 million years. While the change could reshape Earth, it poses no immediate threat.

What Is Amasia? Image Credit: AI Image
What Is Amasia? Image Credit: AI Image

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Tue 2026-08-04 17:03 IST

Fast forward a few hundred million years, and the world map as we know it may no longer exist. According to scientists, the Pacific Ocean, which is the oldest and largest on the planet, is gradually shrinking, and in its place, a new supercontinent called Amasia is expected to emerge.

Where Does The Name Amasia Come From?

Amasia is a blend of “America” and “Asia,” pointing to the two continents researchers believe will eventually merge as the ocean separating them closes up entirely. A team from Curtin University in Australia and Peking University in China ran supercomputer simulations to trace how Earth’s tectonic plates are likely to shift over the coming hundreds of millions of years. Their study, published in the journal National Science Review, places Amasia’s formation somewhere between 200 and 300 million years from now.

You Might Be Interested In

The Mechanics Behind A Shrinking Ocean

Running beneath the Pacific is a chain of subduction zones, which is collectively called the Ring of Fire, where oceanic plates slide beneath continental ones and get drawn down into the mantle. This ongoing process is steadily pulling the ocean inward, shrinking it by a few centimetres each year. Over immense stretches of geological time, this slow drift is expected to bring the Americas and Asia together, with Australia acting as an early piece of the puzzle by drifting north and colliding with Asia first.

A Cycle Earth Has Seen Before

This wouldn’t be Earth’s first supercontinent. Geologists point to a recurring “supercontinent cycle” that plays out roughly every 600 million years, having already given rise to earlier landmasses such as Rodinia and Columbia, and more recently Pangaea, which broke apart close to 200 million years ago and set the stage for the continents and oceans we recognise today.

Is There Any Cause For Concern

Not in any immediate sense. The timeline runs into the hundreds of millions of years, well beyond anything relevant to human planning or even most of Earth’s biological history. Even so, scientists say the eventual formation of Amasia would bring sweeping changes in lower sea levels, a dry, desert-like interior cut off from ocean moisture, and a likely dip in biodiversity as separate ecosystems merge into one. For now, though, Amasia remains a long-range scientific prediction rather than a pressing worry.

Also Read: Stepping Out This Monsoon Evening? Here Is How to Protect Yourself From Mosquitoes

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

What Is Amasia? Scientists Explain How Earth’s Next Supercontinent May Emerge Amid Shrinking Pacific

RELATED News

India’s First Electric Air Taxi Takes Shape: All About e200X Prototype And More

India Gears Up for First Private Space Rocket Launch After US, China: Who’s Behind It and What’s Next?

India’s First Private Space Rocket Explained: Vikram-1, Aagaman Mission and Why It Matters

What $50 Million Sale of ‘Gus’ T. Rex Means For Dinosaur Fossil Research And Why Scientists Are Concerned?

No Women On Artemis III? NASA Faces Backlash Over All-Male Crew Chosen For Historic Moon Mission

LATEST NEWS

IPL in Australia? Cricket Australia Makes Big Offer to BCCI to Host Indian Premier League Matches Down Under

How Much Profit Did Madhuri Dixit Make By Selling Her Mumbai Office After 18 Years? Here’s Full Breakdown

Nohit Arora Honoured for Advancing Enterprise AI and Product Strategy

What Is NOTAM? Why India Has Issued 2,530 km Airspace Alert Over Bay Of Bengal For August 6-7

Bihar and Uttar Pradesh Report Some of India’s Most Peaceful Sleep, Finds Traya Report

What Is Amasia? Scientists Explain How Earth’s Next Supercontinent May Emerge Amid Shrinking Pacific

Mohun Bagan vs South United Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch Durand Cup 2026 Match Online and On TV In India?

After NEET Protest, Sonakshi Sinha Voices Support For Jharkhand Students; Here’s The Full Story

What Is Taxation and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill? Why Govt Wants to Rewrite Key Tax Rules

Ireland vs Afghanistan ODI Series 2026: Full Schedule, Squads, Match Dates, Live Streaming & Broadcast Details And More

What Is Amasia? Scientists Explain How Earth’s Next Supercontinent May Emerge Amid Shrinking Pacific

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

What Is Amasia? Scientists Explain How Earth’s Next Supercontinent May Emerge Amid Shrinking Pacific

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

What Is Amasia? Scientists Explain How Earth’s Next Supercontinent May Emerge Amid Shrinking Pacific
What Is Amasia? Scientists Explain How Earth’s Next Supercontinent May Emerge Amid Shrinking Pacific
What Is Amasia? Scientists Explain How Earth’s Next Supercontinent May Emerge Amid Shrinking Pacific
What Is Amasia? Scientists Explain How Earth’s Next Supercontinent May Emerge Amid Shrinking Pacific

QUICK LINKS