Where Dinosaurs Lived In India And How They Went Extinct: Madhya Pradesh Fossil Valley Story

Dinosaurs in India lived on a land that was still on the move. The Indian subcontinent sits on the Indian Plate, which broke away from Gondwanaland, the southern part of the supercontinent Pangea, about 90 million years ago, during the Cretaceous Period. At that time, India was still linked with Madagascar and Africa. The plate then moved north at about six inches a year, crossed roughly 3,000 km, and finally collided with Asia around 50 to 55 million years ago in the Eocene Epoch. That long journey changed India’s geology, climate and wildlife, and it also helped create the fossil-rich land where Dinosaurs in India are still being found today.

The first dinosaur fossils on Earth were discovered in 1819 by British fossil hunter William Buckland, and the animal was later named Megalosaurus in 1824. India entered dinosaur history soon after. In 1828, the first dinosaur bones in Asia were found in Jabalpur, on Bara Simla Hill, by Captain William Henry Sleeman of the East India Company. Those vertebrae were described much later, in 1877, by English naturalist Richard Lydekker as Titanosaurus indicus, a large herbivorous dinosaur from the Late Cretaceous period. The name Titanosaurus is now considered a nomen dubium, but the find remains a landmark in the story of Dinosaurs in India.

Dinosaurs in India and the fossil valley of Madhya Pradesh

The best place to understand where Dinosaurs in India lived is the Lameta Formation in the Narmada Valley of central India, especially in Madhya Pradesh. This area is dry, which helped preserve fossils over millions of years. It is here that researchers have found skeletons, nests and eggs from the Late Cretaceous period. The region is not just a fossil site. It is a dinosaur landscape. It tells us that Dinosaurs in India did not live in one small pocket, but across a wide central belt that once offered food, nesting space and the right conditions for breeding.

Earlier this year, researchers uncovered 92 nesting sites containing 256 fossilised eggs belonging to titanosaurs in this same region. That discovery strengthened the view that the Narmada Valley was once a major nesting ground. Over time, dinosaur nests have also been found from Jabalpur in the upper Narmada Valley to Balasinor in Gujarat and Dhar district in Madhya Pradesh. Experts say this thousand-kilometre stretch could be one of the largest dinosaur hatcheries in the world. For Dinosaurs in India, Madhya Pradesh’s fossil valley is not just a site of old bones. It is the place where family life, nesting and survival all once happened.

Dinosaurs in India and the species found here

The fossil record from India is broad and impressive. In the Lameta Formation alone, scientists have traced remains of Bruhathkayosaurus, Indosaurus, Indosuchus, Laevisuchus, Jainosaurus, Isisaurus, Rajasaurus narmadensis and Jabbalpuria. Some of these names are still treated with caution because many remains are isolated and need more study. Even so, they show how rich the record is. Dinosaurs in India were not limited to one type. There were huge plant-eaters, fearsome meat-eaters and animals that lived across different times in the Mesozoic Era.

The Indian fossil record also covers the Triassic, Jurassic and Cretaceous periods. Barapasaurus and Dandakosaurus came from the Kota Formation. Alwalkeria was found in the Lower Maleri Formation. Archaeodontosaurus is linked to the Isalo III Formation. Barapasaurus was a sauropod, about 14 metres long, herbivorous and from the Early Jurassic, around 185 to 170 million years ago. It was named in 1975. Isisaurus was another sauropod, about 18 metres long, also herbivorous, from the Late Cretaceous, and it was named in 1997. Indosuchus was a large theropod, around 7 metres long and carnivorous, from the Late Cretaceous, named in 1933. Rajasaurus was another large theropod, around 6.6 metres long, carnivorous and from the Late Cretaceous, named in 2003. These finds show that Dinosaurs in India left behind a record spread across time, not just one era.

Dinosaurs in India and the clues hidden in the rocks

Globally, more than 1,400 dinosaur species have been identified. In India, palaeontologists have named a little over 25. That does not mean India was less important. It means the ground still has more to give. Dinosaurs in India were living in a changing world, and the rocks of central India have preserved just enough to let researchers rebuild that ancient scene. Every bone, egg and nest adds another piece to the story.

That is why the fossil valley matters so much. Madhya Pradesh and the wider Narmada region show that Dinosaurs in India once lived in a place that was dry enough to preserve fossils and rich enough to support breeding. The fossils found there point to a landscape where dinosaurs nested in groups, laid eggs and returned year after year. The region has become one of the strongest pieces of evidence for understanding where Dinosaurs in India lived and how they survived for so long.

Dinosaurs in India and the final extinction

Dinosaurs in India went extinct due to massive volcanic activity in what is now central India. That volcanic phase was not caused by the asteroid impact, but it was dangerous in its own right. The lava flows from that period are now known as the Deccan Traps. “For two million years there was a huge amount of volcanic activity going on, spewing gases into the atmosphere and having a major impact on global climate,” says Paul.

He added that “There were also longer-term changes. The continents were drifting around and splitting apart from each other, creating bigger oceans, which changed ocean and atmosphere patterns around the world. This also had a strong effect on climate and vegetation.” Those changes mattered because they slowly made life harder. The Deccan Traps covered more than 500,000 square kilometres in western India with hot lava. Volcanoes pushed carbon dioxide, sulfur and other toxic gases into the air. That led to acid rain and a poisoned climate. Food chains weakened. Habitats became harsher. For large dinosaurs, the world became less stable and less livable.

In the end, Dinosaurs in India did not disappear because of one single event alone. They faced long volcanic stress, changing oceans, changing weather and shrinking food sources. Their world was already under pressure when the final collapse came. What remains today are the bones, nests and eggs hidden in the fossil valley of Madhya Pradesh and across central India. They show where Dinosaurs in India lived, how they nested, and why they could not survive the changing Earth forever.

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