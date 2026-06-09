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Home > Space and Science News > Who Are The Artemis III Astronauts? NASA Reveals Crew For Upcoming Lunar Mission

Who Are The Artemis III Astronauts? NASA Reveals Crew For Upcoming Lunar Mission

NASA has officially announced the Artemis III crew, selecting four astronauts for a landmark mission that will test lunar lander docking systems and pave the way for humanity’s return to the Moon. Here’s everything you need to know about the crew, roles, and mission details.

(Image: X)
(Image: X)

Published By: Harshita Gothi
Published: Tue 2026-06-09 22:27 IST

NASA has confirmed the four astronauts assigned to the Artemis III mission, a key step in the agency’s return-to-the-moon programme. Unlike earlier expectations of a direct lunar landing, this mission is designed as a high-stakes orbital test to validate docking between NASA’s Orion spacecraft and privately built lunar landers from SpaceX and Blue Origin. The mission is scheduled for 2027 and will be launched from Kennedy Space Center aboard the Space Launch System (SLS).

Artemis III Mission 

Artemis III is planned as part of NASA’s broader Artemis programme, which aims to return humans to the Moon and eventually prepare for Mars exploration. 
The mission will involve:

  • Launch from Kennedy Space Center using the Space Launch System (SLS)
  • Travel aboard the Orion spacecraft
  • Docking with a commercial lunar lander developed by private space partners
  • Testing critical systems in lunar orbit

The mission is a key step toward future crewed lunar surface missions planned under Artemis IV and beyond.

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Artemis III Crew Details

NASA has selected a four-person crew for the mission. The team includes experienced astronauts with backgrounds in long-duration spaceflight, engineering, and international cooperation.

Commander: Randy Bresnik

A veteran NASA astronaut and former U.S. Marine Corps officer, Randy Bresnik leads the mission. He has previously flown aboard the space shuttle and served on the International Space Station, bringing strong leadership and operational experience.

Pilot: Luca Parmitano (ESA)

European Space Agency astronaut Luca Parmitano serves as pilot. He is an experienced ISS commander and has completed multiple spacewalks, making him highly skilled in spacecraft operations and mission coordination.

Mission Specialist: Frank Rubio

NASA astronaut Frank Rubio brings medical and operational expertise. He is known for his long-duration spaceflight experience and ability to handle high-pressure mission environments.

Mission Specialist: Andre Douglas

Andre Douglas represents a newer generation of NASA astronauts. With a strong engineering background, he contributes to systems testing, mission support, and operational readiness.

Building The Lunar Gateway Path

The Artemis III mission focuses on testing and validating systems instead of performing a full lunar landing. Key objectives include:

  • Testing Orion spacecraft performance in deep space conditions
  • Practicing docking with lunar lander systems
  • Evaluating crew health and safety in extended missions
  • Strengthening coordination between NASA and commercial space partners
  • Preparing for future Moon landing missions

These objectives help reduce risks for future missions and ensure safer human exploration beyond Earth orbit.

Why Artemis III Is Important

Artemis III represents a shift in how space missions are conducted. Instead of relying only on government systems, NASA is working closely with private companies and international partners.

This mission will help prove that we can safely manage complex deep space operations, including spacecraft docking and multi-agency coordination. It also lays the groundwork for a long-term human presence on the Moon, particularly near the lunar south pole, where future missions will focus.

ALSO READ: China To Invest $295 Billion In AI To Build Data Centers And Reduce Reliance On Foreign Chipmakers

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Who Are The Artemis III Astronauts? NASA Reveals Crew For Upcoming Lunar Mission
Tags: Artemis crew 2026Artemis IIIBlue Origin landerlunar explorationMoon MissionNASA Artemis programNASA astronautsOrion spacecraftSLS rocketSpaceX Starship

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Who Are The Artemis III Astronauts? NASA Reveals Crew For Upcoming Lunar Mission

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Who Are The Artemis III Astronauts? NASA Reveals Crew For Upcoming Lunar Mission
Who Are The Artemis III Astronauts? NASA Reveals Crew For Upcoming Lunar Mission
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