Who Is Aagam Jain? Hyderabad Class 12 Student Develops ‘SummitSathi’, A Weather Device For Remote Villages Where Mobile Networks Fail

A mountain-climbing trip near Dehradun gave Aagam Jain, a Grade 12 student and Head Boy at Indus International School, Hyderabad, an idea that has now turned into a technology project aimed at helping remote mountain communities. During the trip, Aagam faced difficulties accessing weather updates because of poor mobile connectivity. Conversations with local villagers also helped him understand how changing weather conditions and snowfall could disrupt everyday life in remote areas. Instead of letting the experience remain just a travel memory, Aagam decided to develop a solution. He created SummitSathi, a satellite-based weather receiver that can download weather images directly from passing satellites without depending on internet or mobile networks. According to a LinkedIn post shared by his school, Aagam is preparing to provide the devices free of cost to 10 villages in Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi district.

Who Is Aagam Jain?

Aagam Jain is a Grade 12 student at Indus International School, Hyderabad, where he also serves as the Head Boy. His interest in addressing practical challenges faced by mountain communities led him to develop SummitSathi after experiencing connectivity problems during his mountain-climbing trip near Dehradun. His project focuses on making weather information accessible to people living in areas where conventional communication networks may not be reliable.

What Is SummitSathi And How Does It Work?

SummitSathi is a satellite-based weather receiver that captures signals directly from passing weather satellites and converts them into cloud images that can be viewed locally. Unlike conventional weather applications, which generally require an internet connection to display updates, the device does not depend on mobile networks or internet access. Each unit costs approximately Rs 68,000. Aagam plans to distribute the equipment free of charge to 10 villages in Mandi district.

A Community-Led Weather Information Initiative

The project is designed to involve local residents rather than depend entirely on outside technical support. The aim is to make the equipment accessible to communities so they can obtain weather-related information locally. However, SummitSathi is not an automated weather forecasting or cloudburst prediction system. It does not replace official India Meteorological Department forecasts or government alerts. Instead, it aims to provide an additional source of weather information when regular communication channels fail.

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