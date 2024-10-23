13 Billion-Year-Old Quasars: Defying The Laws Of Cosmic Growth

Using the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST), astronomers have made groundbreaking observations of supermassive black hole-powered quasars dating back 13 billion years. These findings present a puzzling scenario, as the isolated nature of these black holes raises questions about how they achieved such enormous masses shortly after the Big Bang.

A Glimpse into the Early Universe

The research focused on five of the earliest known quasars, formed when the universe was between 600 and 700 million years old. The study revealed unexpected diversity in the “quasar fields,” with some quasars situated in densely populated regions, while others appeared in virtually empty surroundings.

“Contrary to previous belief, we find that, on average, these quasars are not necessarily in the highest-density regions of the early universe. Some of them seem to be sitting in the middle of nowhere,” said Anna-Christina Eilers, assistant professor of physics at MIT. “It’s difficult to explain how these quasars could have grown so big if they appear to have nothing to feed from.”

The Growth of Supermassive Black Holes

Supermassive black holes are believed to reside at the centers of large galaxies in the modern universe. Unlike stellar-mass black holes, which form from the collapse of massive stars, supermassive black holes must grow through processes such as the merging of smaller black holes. However, this process typically takes over a billion years, raising further questions about the rapid emergence of these quasars.

These black holes are observable due to their luminous active galactic nuclei (AGN), where they accumulate surrounding gas and dust. The immense mass of these black holes causes surrounding materials to glow brightly, often outshining entire galaxies.

A Complex Cosmic Web

The study indicates that the early universe’s cosmic web of dark matter may not fully explain the growth of these supermassive black holes. “The cosmic web of dark matter is a solid prediction of our cosmological model, and it can be described in detail using numerical simulations,” noted Elia Pizzati, a graduate student at Leiden University.

However, the researchers found that some quasars exist in environments devoid of the expected dark matter structures. This suggests that current theories may not adequately account for the formation of supermassive black holes in these barren neighborhoods.

Unanswered Questions and Future Research

The results of this study pose more questions than answers, particularly regarding the mechanisms that allow supermassive black holes to grow in isolated conditions. One possibility is that these quasars could be enveloped in cosmic dust, making them less visible. The research team plans to refine their observations to detect these hidden galaxies.

“Our results show that there’s still a significant piece of the puzzle missing regarding how these supermassive black holes grow,” Eilers concluded. “If there’s not enough material around for some quasars to grow continuously, that means there must be another way they can grow that we have yet to figure out.”

The team’s findings were published on October 17 in The Astrophysical Journal, highlighting the ongoing quest to unravel the mysteries of the early universe and the formation of supermassive black holes.

(Includes inputs from online sources)

