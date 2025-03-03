Alert! Two Giant Asteroids To Pass Close To Earth On March 4 – NASA Tracking Their Path

Two large asteroids, 2025 DT4 and 2025 DG3, will pass close to Earth on March 4. NASA confirms they pose no threat but continues monitoring near-Earth objects.

Two massive asteroids are set to make a close approach to Earth on March 4, 2025, sparking interest among astronomers and space agencies. The space rocks, named 2025 DT4 and 2025 DG3, are moving at high speeds, but experts confirm they pose no immediate threat to the planet.

Asteroid 2025 DT4 – Speed, Size, and Distance

The first asteroid, 2025 DT4, is 110 feet wide, roughly the size of a large airplane. Moving at an incredible 64,805 km/h, it will make its closest approach to Earth at 1:46 PM IST on March 4. At its nearest point, it will be 2,440,000 kilometres away, a safe yet noteworthy distance for astronomers monitoring near-Earth objects (NEOs).

Asteroid 2025 DG3 – A Slower but Distant Approach

Following DT4, another asteroid, 2025 DG3, will pass by at 8:11 PM IST on March 4. Measuring 100 feet in width, it is slightly smaller but traveling at a slower speed of 28,883 km/h. This asteroid will be much farther away, maintaining a distance of 6,290,000 kilometres from Earth.

Do These Asteroids Pose a Threat?

NASA’s experts confirm that neither of these asteroids qualifies as a Potentially Hazardous Asteroid (PHA). For an asteroid to be classified as hazardous, it must be larger than 150 meters and come within 4.6 million kilometres of Earth. While 2025 DT4 is approaching relatively close, it does not meet the hazardous criteria.

How NASA Monitors These Space Rocks

NASA’s Center for Near-Earth Object Studies (CNEOS), along with advanced telescopes such as Pan-STARRS, the Catalina Sky Survey, and NASA’s Goldstone Radar, continuously track and monitor thousands of asteroids. These surveillance systems help predict the movement of celestial objects, ensuring early detection of any potential threats.

Should We Be Concerned?

Although these asteroids will pass at a safe distance, their approach serves as a reminder of the countless space rocks orbiting the Sun. NASA and global space agencies remain vigilant, ensuring that any potentially dangerous asteroids are detected well in advance. For now, this remains an exciting celestial event rather than a reason for alarm.

