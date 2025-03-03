Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Monday, March 3, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • Space & Science»
  • Alert! Two Giant Asteroids To Pass Close To Earth On March 4 – NASA Tracking Their Path

Alert! Two Giant Asteroids To Pass Close To Earth On March 4 – NASA Tracking Their Path

Two large asteroids, 2025 DT4 and 2025 DG3, will pass close to Earth on March 4. NASA confirms they pose no threat but continues monitoring near-Earth objects.

Two massive asteroids are set to make a close approach to Earth on March 4, 2025, sparking interest among astronomers and space agencies. The space rocks, named 2025 DT4 and 2025 DG3, are moving at high speeds, but experts confirm they pose no immediate threat to the planet.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Asteroid 2025 DT4 – Speed, Size, and Distance

The first asteroid, 2025 DT4, is 110 feet wide, roughly the size of a large airplane. Moving at an incredible 64,805 km/h, it will make its closest approach to Earth at 1:46 PM IST on March 4. At its nearest point, it will be 2,440,000 kilometres away, a safe yet noteworthy distance for astronomers monitoring near-Earth objects (NEOs).

Asteroid 2025 DG3 – A Slower but Distant Approach

Following DT4, another asteroid, 2025 DG3, will pass by at 8:11 PM IST on March 4. Measuring 100 feet in width, it is slightly smaller but traveling at a slower speed of 28,883 km/h. This asteroid will be much farther away, maintaining a distance of 6,290,000 kilometres from Earth.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Do These Asteroids Pose a Threat?

NASA’s experts confirm that neither of these asteroids qualifies as a Potentially Hazardous Asteroid (PHA). For an asteroid to be classified as hazardous, it must be larger than 150 meters and come within 4.6 million kilometres of Earth. While 2025 DT4 is approaching relatively close, it does not meet the hazardous criteria.

How NASA Monitors These Space Rocks

NASA’s Center for Near-Earth Object Studies (CNEOS), along with advanced telescopes such as Pan-STARRS, the Catalina Sky Survey, and NASA’s Goldstone Radar, continuously track and monitor thousands of asteroids. These surveillance systems help predict the movement of celestial objects, ensuring early detection of any potential threats.

Should We Be Concerned?

Although these asteroids will pass at a safe distance, their approach serves as a reminder of the countless space rocks orbiting the Sun. NASA and global space agencies remain vigilant, ensuring that any potentially dangerous asteroids are detected well in advance. For now, this remains an exciting celestial event rather than a reason for alarm.

ALSO READ: Firefly Aerospace’s Blue Ghost Lunar Lander Carrying Experiments for NASA Touches Down on the Moon

Filed under

asteroid 2025 DG3 Asteroid 2025 DT4 NASA NASA asteroid tracking

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Cincinnati Bengals Release Veteran Guard Alex Cappa, Create $8 Million In Cap Space

Cincinnati Bengals Release Veteran Guard Alex Cappa, Create $8 Million In Cap Space

Nepal And India Ink MoU To Boost WASH Sector Development

Nepal And India Ink MoU To Boost WASH Sector Development

Kroger CEO Rodney McMullen Resigns Amid Investigation into Personal Conduct

Kroger CEO Rodney McMullen Resigns Amid Investigation into Personal Conduct

Watch | Major Power Outage At Baltimore-Washington International Airport Causes Flight Disruptions

Watch | Major Power Outage At Baltimore-Washington International Airport Causes Flight Disruptions

India, UAE Hold Talks on Key Economic Corridor

India, UAE Hold Talks on Key Economic Corridor

Entertainment

Shraddha Kapoor Introduces Aditya Roy Kapur To Rumoured Boyfriend Rahul Mody? WATCH

Shraddha Kapoor Introduces Aditya Roy Kapur To Rumoured Boyfriend Rahul Mody? WATCH

Dhanush’s ‘Idly Kadai’ Postponed – Ajith’s ‘Good Bad Ugly’ To Get Solo Release On April 10

Dhanush’s ‘Idly Kadai’ Postponed – Ajith’s ‘Good Bad Ugly’ To Get Solo Release On April

What Is Mikey Madison’s Net Worth? A Look At Her Career From ‘Better Things’ To The Oscars

What Is Mikey Madison’s Net Worth? A Look At Her Career From ‘Better Things’ To

Ajith’s ‘Good Bad Ugly’ Breaks Kollywood Records With Most-Watched Teaser In 24 Hour

Ajith’s ‘Good Bad Ugly’ Breaks Kollywood Records With Most-Watched Teaser In 24 Hour

WATCH: ‘Haikyuu!! vs. The Little Giant’ – 2nd Anime Film Announced! Watch The First Teaser Now!

WATCH: ‘Haikyuu!! vs. The Little Giant’ – 2nd Anime Film Announced! Watch The First Teaser

Lifestyle

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard About

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard