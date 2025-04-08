Ancient Predator Resurrected? Scientists Claim They Brought Back Dire Wolf

In a groundbreaking leap for science, researchers have successfully brought back an animal that vanished more than 12,000 years ago — the dire wolf. Dallas-based Colossal Biosciences announced on Monday that it has created three living pups using advanced gene-editing and cloning techniques, marking what the company calls the "world’s first successfully de-extincted animal."

In a groundbreaking leap for science, researchers have successfully brought back an animal that vanished more than 12,000 years ago — the dire wolf. Dallas-based Colossal Biosciences announced on Monday that it has created three living pups using advanced gene-editing and cloning techniques, marking what the company calls the “world’s first successfully de-extincted animal.”

The dire wolf, known scientifically as Aenocyon dirus, once roamed North America as a powerful predator. Made famous in pop culture through the hit HBO series Game of Thrones, the prehistoric canine had long disappeared — until now.

Ancient DNA Sparks New Life

Colossal Biosciences revealed that it used ancient DNA taken from fossils, including a 13,000-year-old tooth and a 72,000-year-old skull, to reconstruct the dire wolf’s genome. Using CRISPR gene-editing tools, scientists inserted these traits into the DNA of the gray wolf — the dire wolf’s closest living relative.

“Our team took DNA from a 13,000 year old tooth and a 72,000 year old skull and made healthy dire wolf puppies,” said Ben Lamm, Colossal’s cofounder and CEO, in a news release. “This massive milestone is the first of many coming examples demonstrating that our end-to-end de-extinction technology stack works.”

A Carefully Guarded Habitat

The three hybrid pups — two males born on October 1, 2024, and one female born on January 30, 2025 — are currently being raised at a private, secure 2,000-acre facility. The location is enclosed with 10-foot-high zoo-grade fencing and monitored 24/7 by drones, security staff, and live camera feeds.

The facility, Colossal said, has been certified by the American Humane Society and is registered with the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

What Makes a Dire Wolf?

Colossal’s team was able to reconstruct two high-quality dire wolf genomes from fossilized remains. They compared these ancient genetic blueprints with those of modern wolves, jackals, and foxes to identify the unique genes responsible for the dire wolf’s physical traits — such as a wider head, stronger jaw, thicker fur, and lighter coat color.

The scientists then modified gray wolf cells, making 20 specific genetic edits across 14 genes. These edited cells were cloned and inserted into egg cells, which were implanted into domestic dogs — specifically large mixed-breed hounds — acting as surrogates.

“Healthy developing embryos were then transferred into surrogates for interspecies gestation,” the company explained.

Is It Really a Dire Wolf?

While these pups are genetically close to gray wolves, experts believe they carry enough dire wolf traits to warrant the title. However, some in the scientific community believe this opens up a broader philosophical debate.

“There’s no secret that across the genome, this is 99.9% gray wolf. There is going to be an argument in the scientific community regarding how many genes need to be changed to make a dire wolf, but this is really a philosophical question,” said Love Dalén, an evolutionary genomics professor at the Centre for Palaeogenetics in Stockholm, who advised Colossal on the project.

“It carries dire wolf genes, and these genes make it look more like a dire wolf than anything we’ve seen in the last 13,000 years. And that is very cool,” he added.

Dalén noted that although he contributed to the genome analysis, he was not involved in the editing or cloning stages and has not yet met the pups. Still, he called the work a “huge leap” for the field of de-extinction.

The Bigger Picture: Conservation and Ethics

Founded in 2021 by Ben Lamm and Harvard geneticist George Church, Colossal Biosciences has ambitious goals. The company has raised at least $435 million and previously announced plans to bring back the woolly mammoth, Tasmanian tiger, and dodo bird. Its current timeline aims for the first woolly mammoth calves by 2028.

While this milestone is monumental, it does come with controversy. Critics argue that the vast sums spent on such projects could be better invested in protecting animals that are still alive — especially endangered species. Others express concern for the surrogate animals used in the process.

Still, Colossal believes its work has practical benefits beyond the excitement of de-extinction. The company said it has successfully used its research to produce two litters of cloned red wolves, which are among the most endangered canids in the world, using a less invasive cloning technique developed during the dire wolf project.

Experts Urge Caution and Clarity

Christopher Preston, an environmental philosophy professor at the University of Montana, acknowledged the ethical concerns but said Colossal seems to be handling the animal welfare aspect with care.

“Colossal have taken thoughtful precautions to screen against any unintended genetic consequences of their edits, eliminating risky edits known to be associated with poor outcomes,” Preston said.

However, he questioned whether these new animals would ever fulfill a role in the natural ecosystem — something the company has said is a long-term goal.

“In states like Montana, we are currently having trouble keeping a healthy population of gray wolves on the land in the face of amped-up political opposition,” he said. “It is hard to imagine dire wolves ever being released and taking up an ecological role. So, I think it is important to ask what role the new animals will serve.”

