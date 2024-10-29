Asteroids As Interplanetary Buses? Ukrainian Scientists Propose A Bold New Way To Reach Mars!

As humanity strives to reach Mars, the challenges of cost, time, and logistics loom large. The journey to the red planet is fraught with hurdles, including harmful radiation exposure and the lengthy trip itself, which can take up to three years.

As humanity strives to reach Mars, the challenges of cost, time, and logistics loom large. The journey to the red planet is fraught with hurdles, including harmful radiation exposure and the lengthy trip itself, which can take up to three years. However, researchers from Ukraine have proposed a groundbreaking solution: hitchhiking on asteroids to reach Mars.

Asteroids, which zip through our solar system, could serve as interplanetary buses for aspiring Martian travelers. Scientists believe that these celestial bodies present a viable method for traveling between planets, allowing astronauts to effectively “catch a ride” on their way to Mars.

A trip to Mars poses significant risks to astronauts’ physical health. The planet is approximately 225 million kilometers from Earth, and the journey will expose travelers to prolonged microgravity and radiation, potentially leading to muscle loss, decreased bone density, and heart complications. Upon return to Earth’s gravity, astronauts may face severe health challenges.

Researchers Andriy Kasianchuk and VM Reshetnyk from the National University of Kyiv analyzed the orbits of over 35,000 near-Earth asteroids. Their study aimed to assess the feasibility of making successive approaches between Earth, Venus, and Mars from 2020 to 2120. They concluded that utilizing asteroids could facilitate a much faster transport method, potentially reducing travel time to Mars to as little as 180 days.

The team has identified 120 asteroids as potential candidates for travel between Earth and Mars, Earth and Venus, Mars and Earth, as well as Venus and Mars. If their proposal materializes, the need for a conventional spacecraft designed for human transportation may become obsolete. However, technological advancements will still be necessary to ensure protection from radiation.

As more near-Earth objects (NEOs) are discovered, the list of viable asteroids for planetary travel is expected to expand. NASA’s NEO Surveyor mission aims to identify over 90% of all NEOs larger than 140 meters in diameter, playing a crucial role in locating potential cosmic travel companions.

Experts believe that the right asteroid could serve multiple purposes on a journey to Mars. It could function as a refueling station and provide shelter in natural formations, like caves, offering much-needed protection against harmful radiation.

This innovative approach to interplanetary travel presents a unique opportunity for space exploration, potentially revolutionizing how humans traverse our solar system. With ongoing research and advancements, hitchhiking on asteroids may very well become the future of space travel.

