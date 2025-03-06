Home
Friday, March 7, 2025
Live Tv
Athena Robotic Spacecraft Achieves Lunar Landing in Milestone for Intuitive Machines, Exact Location Unknown

US company Intuitive Machines has successfully landed its Athena robotic spacecraft on the moon, marking its second lunar touchdown in just over a year. The mission holds strategic importance as Athena aims to explore the moon's south pole, a region believed to contain frozen water that could support future human missions.

Intuitive Machines’ Athena robotic spacecraft has successfully landed on the moon, marking the US company’s second lunar touchdown within a little over a year. The nearly five-metre-tall probe landed on the lunar surface at Mons Mouton, a high and relatively flat mountain approximately 100 miles from the moon’s south pole, shortly after 5:30 pm UK time on Thursday.

Challenging Descent and Status Uncertainty

The descent was tense as flight controllers in Houston closely monitored the spacecraft’s journey. Although Athena transmitted data and began recharging its batteries after landing, engineers faced difficulty confirming the lander’s exact status and orientation on the rugged terrain.

Tim Crain, mission director at Intuitive Machines, acknowledged the uncertainty, urging the team to persist. “Keep working the problem,” Crain told the team. “We’re shedding power as fast as we can to keep the vehicle in good health. We are generating power. We are communicating through our telemetry radio, and we are working to evaluate exactly what our orientation is on the surface.”

Design Concerns of Athena Robotic Spacecraft

The Athena lander follows the same tall, thin design as its predecessor, Odysseus, which made history in February 2024 by becoming the first private mission to reach the moon. However, Odysseus skidded on the lunar surface, broke a leg, and toppled over. The design has sparked concerns among experts about its stability on uneven terrain.

Athena is one of 10 missions contracted under NASA’s $2.6 billion Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) program. The initiative encourages private industry to fly experiments and equipment to the moon ahead of NASA’s planned human missions under the Artemis program. The US space agency intends to land the first woman and the first person of colour on the moon by mid-2027.

Another robotic lander funded by CLPS, Firefly Aerospace’s Blue Ghost, landed on the moon on Sunday in the most successful private lunar mission to date. The Texas-based spacecraft touched down in Mare Crisium, a 300-mile-wide impact basin filled with frozen lava.

Strategic Importance of the South Pole and Athena Robotic Spacecraft Landing

Athena’s landing site, near the moon’s south pole, is significant for future human exploration. The region’s permanently shadowed craters are believed to contain frozen water, a vital resource for supporting astronauts on long-duration missions.

One of Athena’s primary objectives is to deploy NASA’s Trident drill, which will dig beneath the lunar surface. Soil samples will be analysed by a mass spectrometer to detect key constituents such as water.

The lander carries three robotic rovers, including the largest—Mobile Autonomous Prospecting Platform (MAPP)—which houses equipment from Nokia to test a cellular network on the moon. The network is designed to facilitate communication between the lander, the rover, and a rocket-fuelled drone named Grace. Grace is intended to fly into shaded craters and take measurements.

However, the success of these experiments hinges on Athena’s operational status, which remains under evaluation.

Upcoming Lunar Eclipse and NASA Missions

If operational, Athena could join Blue Ghost in witnessing a lunar eclipse on March 14, when the Earth will move between the moon and the sun. Both probes will shut down days later as the sun sets on the lunar surface.

Meanwhile, NASA is preparing to launch two missions—SPHEREx and Punch—from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. Scheduled to lift off aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket at 3:09 am UK time on Saturday, the Punch mission will deploy four suitcase-sized satellites to map the sun’s corona and study the solar wind.

SPHEREx will observe hundreds of millions of galaxies in infrared to create a cosmic map. The data will help astronomers explore the origins of water and life’s building blocks in the Milky Way and examine the universe’s large-scale structure following the big bang.

Also Read: How to Watch the Rare Blood Moon Lunar Eclipse on March 13-14

