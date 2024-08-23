Bharat Mandapam Hosts Spectacular Exhibition For National Space Day

An exhibition was held at Bharat Mandapam on Friday to mark National Space Day. Sanjot Sanjay, a student at Yeshwant Rao College of Engineering in Nagpur and the winner of the Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) Team Titans project in a recent robotic challenge, was declared the overall winner at the exhibition by President Droupadi Murmu.

Speaking to ANI, Sanjay shared that the rover, developed as part of ISRO’s challenge, was completed in eight months.

“We accepted ISRO’s challenge and built the rover in eight months. We are very pleased to have participated, as it has deepened our understanding of technology,” Sanjay said.

He also discussed the challenges faced during the project, stating that the team worked tirelessly under the guidance of their mentor and professors.

“This competition will allow us to apply our knowledge in our future careers. I aspire to work with ISRO, and I am grateful for the opportunity that has helped me achieve my goal,” he added.

Earlier today, Union Minister of State for the Department of Space, Dr. Jitendra Singh, addressed the gathering at Bharat Mandapam, noting that ISRO has become the first organisation to land on the South Pole of the Moon within just half a century of its inception.

Dr. Jitendra Singh remarked, “A year ago, on August 23, 2023, our Chandrayaan-III mission became the first to land on the south side of the Moon. PM Modi announced that this day would be celebrated annually as National Space Day. The world did not expect us to achieve this milestone, given that our space journey is only 55 years old. Today, ISRO, within half a century, has become the first to land on the south side of the Moon, ahead of anyone else.”

He further stated that National Space Day is a day for introspection, reflection, and planning for the future.

